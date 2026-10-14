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Philadelphia Phillies Release 29-Year-Old After Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies had a disappointing end to their season.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League  Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 29-Year-Old

GettyPayton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on April 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

After the season, Payton Henry elected free agency.

He will now be released (and available to sign with any team in the MLB).

MLB.com wrote (on October 13): “C Payton Henry elected free agency.”

Henry did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

That said, he had been on the roster.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on July 24: “Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Yankees, the Phillies placed catcher Rafael Marchán on the 10-day injured list (retro to 7/23) with left knee patellar tendinitis. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, catcher Payton Henry had his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brad Keller was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Henry will wear No. 35.”

Looking At Henry

GettyPayton Henry #79 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Henry was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent all two seasons of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins.

In that span, the 29-year-old is batting .186 with eight hits, four RBIs and two runs in 20 games.

GettyPayton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Before signing with the Phillies, Henry had been released by the New York Yankees’ organization during the middle of the 2026 season.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on July 2): “• C Payton Henry released from Minor League contract by NY”

Looking At The Phillies

GettyDon Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last made the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Release 29-Year-Old After Season

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