Philadelphia Phillies Release 29-Year-Old After Season

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies had a disappointing end to their season.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 29-Year-Old

After the season, Payton Henry elected free agency.

He will now be released (and available to sign with any team in the MLB).

MLB.com wrote (on October 13): “C Payton Henry elected free agency.”

Henry did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

That said, he had been on the roster.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on July 24: “Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Yankees, the Phillies placed catcher Rafael Marchán on the 10-day injured list (retro to 7/23) with left knee patellar tendinitis. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, catcher Payton Henry had his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brad Keller was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Henry will wear No. 35.”

Looking At Henry

Henry was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent all two seasons of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins.

In that span, the 29-year-old is batting .186 with eight hits, four RBIs and two runs in 20 games.

Before signing with the Phillies, Henry had been released by the New York Yankees’ organization during the middle of the 2026 season.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on July 2): “• C Payton Henry released from Minor League contract by NY”

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last made the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros.