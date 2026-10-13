Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Swing Blockbuster Trade for Brewers Superstar

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason.

Although the Phillies had a good regular season, they once again choked in the playoffs. There is a real expectation that they will shake up their roster this offseason because of it.

One clear need that the Phillies have is another star hitter in their lineup. They are now being linked to a Milwaukee Brewers star because of it.

Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Trade for Milwaukee Brewers Superstar William Contreras

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline urged the Phillies to swing a blockbuster trade for Brewers superstar catcher William Contreras.

“More realistically, the Phillies would view Contreras as an instant impact bat,” Kline wrote. “Moreover, the Phillies can always get creative, moving Contreras to DH on ‘days off,’ with Kyle Schwarber a candidate for the spare start in left field or at first base. This is a tenuous setup at best, but the Phillies need to do something, and Contreras very much looks like a solution to what ails them. It has to come with an extension, though.”

With the Phillies needing another star in their lineup, it would be understandable if they pursued Contreras. He would immediately give their roster a significant boost if acquired from Milwaukee. This is because he is a high-impact talent who plays a strong all-around game.

If the Phillies acquired Contreras, he would give the middle of their batting order another star slugger to work with. This would not be a bad thing at all for Philadelphia. This is especially so when noting that they are trying to keep their contention window open.

Why Contreras Could Be Available for the Phillies This Offseason

While the Brewers are currently two wins away from making the World Series, Contreras has been creating a lot of chatter as an offseason trade candidate. This is because he will be able to be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Thus, there is a chance that the small-market Brewers could trade Contreras this offseason if they feel they can’t afford him after next season. His trade value is also very high right now, which could make him available to teams like the Phillies

Contreras had a strong 2026 regular season, posting 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .270 batting average. He has also been very good this postseason, with three home runs, five RBI, and a .391 batting average in six games. With this, he has been clutch during the playoffs. This should only add to his appeal as a potential target for the Phillies.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Phillies target Contreras this offseason. If Milwaukee makes him available, Philadelphia would be wise to pursue him.