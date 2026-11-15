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Former Pittsburgh Pirates 29-Year-Old Pitcher Signs With Phillies

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 21: Starting pitcher Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished the 2026 season with an 82-80 record.

While they finished above .500, the Pirates did not make the postseason. Because of this, they should be active this offseason as they look to improve their roster.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Pittsburgh pitcher has found his new home with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Signs With Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Starting pitcher Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, former Pirates pitcher Max Kranick has signed a contract with the Phillies during the early days of the offseason.

“Right-hander Max Kranick and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal, league sources said. It’s a NRI/split contract that will give Kranick, 29, the opportunity to work as a starter,” Sammon reported on X.

Kranick signing with the Phillies comes after he had a 0-1 record, 11 strikeouts, and a 9.33 ERA in 17 games this season with the Washington Nationals.

Kranick also posted a 1-0 record and a 4.32 ERA in 12 minor league games this season split between the FCL Nationals, Single-A Fredericksburg, Double-A Harrisburg, and Triple-A Rochester.

Looking Back at Kranick’s Time With the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Starting putcher Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kranick spent his first two MLB seasons with the Pirates from 2021 to 2022.

In 11 games with the Pirates over that span, Kranick posted a 2-3 record, a 5.56 ERA, and 36 strikeouts.

Kranick’s time with the Pirates ended when the New York Mets claimed him off waivers in January 2024.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Pittsburgh Pirates 29-Year-Old Pitcher Signs With Phillies

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