CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2026 World Series is in full swing.
The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games at American Family Field on Friday and Saturday.
Game 3 at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.
“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent LHP Rogner Betancourt to a minor league contract.”
“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RHP Martin Gonzalez to a minor league contract.”
Looking at Rogner Betancourt
Betancourt was born on Nov. 1, 2008
He is from El Temblador, Venezuela.
Betancourt throws left-handed and bats right-handed
He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Looking at Martin Gonzalez
Gonzalez was born on Oct. 28, 2008
He is from Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.
Gonzalez throws and bats right-handed
He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.
Looking at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Season
The Pirates took a step in the right direction this year but still missed the playoffs.
They finished the season in third place in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Signings of 2 Players Amid World Series