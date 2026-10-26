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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Signings of 2 Players Amid World Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games at American Family Field on Friday and Saturday.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Sal Frelick #10, Jackson Chourio #11, and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Game 3 at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signings of two players.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 2 Players During World Series

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts in the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pirates signed left-hander Rogner Betancourt and right-hander Martin Gonzales to minor-league contracts, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Both players are just 17 years old.

“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent LHP Rogner Betancourt to a minor league contract.”

“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RHP Martin Gonzalez to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Rogner Betancourt

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 26: A detailed view of the Memorial Day poppy patch on the jersey of Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Betancourt was born on Nov. 1, 2008

He is from El Temblador, Venezuela.

Division Series - St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Four
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 07: A detailed view of a Pirates hat and glove before Game Four of the National League Division Series at PNC Park on October 7, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Betancourt throws left-handed and bats right-handed

He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Looking at Martin Gonzalez

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 11: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Pirates hat and glove before the game against the New York Mets on June 11, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Gonzalez was born on Oct. 28, 2008

He is from Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES – APRIL 21: A general view of a Pittsburgh Pirates player glove and hat taken before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Pirates 7-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Gonzalez throws and bats right-handed

He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

Looking at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Season

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 27: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates, right, celebrates with Ryan O’Hearn #29 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning rounds the bases past third baseman Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a solo home run during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pirates took a step in the right direction this year but still missed the playoffs.

They finished the season in third place in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Signings of 2 Players Amid World Series

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