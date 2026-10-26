Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Signings of 2 Players Amid World Series

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games at American Family Field on Friday and Saturday.

Game 3 at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signings of two players.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 2 Players During World Series

The Pirates signed left-hander Rogner Betancourt and right-hander Martin Gonzales to minor-league contracts, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Both players are just 17 years old.

“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent LHP Rogner Betancourt to a minor league contract.”

“Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RHP Martin Gonzalez to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Rogner Betancourt

Betancourt was born on Nov. 1, 2008

He is from El Temblador, Venezuela.

Betancourt throws left-handed and bats right-handed

He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Looking at Martin Gonzalez

Gonzalez was born on Oct. 28, 2008

He is from Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

Gonzalez throws and bats right-handed

He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

Looking at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Season

The Pirates took a step in the right direction this year but still missed the playoffs.

They finished the season in third place in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.