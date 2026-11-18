The Texas Rangers are taking calls on MacKenzie Gore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic also reported interest from multiple clubs. Any San Diego reunion remains hypothetical, and the reports leave the callers unnamed. Gore warrants a closer look because he can supply innings and has changed which pitches he can trust to finish at-bats.

The Padres drafted Gore third overall in 2017 and sent him to Washington in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. A.J. Preller would be evaluating a pitcher with one year of remaining club control and a different arsenal from the one San Diego traded away.

Gore’s Changeup Improved as His Curveball Lost Whiffs

Gore made a career-high 34 starts and threw 173 innings for Texas in 2026. He struck out 174 with a 4.58 ERA. The 3.87 fielding independent pitching mark points to a pitcher who did better on strikeouts, walks, hit batters, and homers than his ERA suggests. He still recorded only nine quality starts.

Statcast’s pitch data puts numbers on the trade-off. Hitters slugged .462 against Gore’s curveball in 2026, up from .312 the year before. Its whiff rate fell from 35.7% to 28.9%. His changeup moved the other way. Hitters slugged .245 against it after slugging .508 in 2025. Statcast’s expected slugging against the changeup also dropped, from .367 to .303.

His four-seam fastball was a strength, worth 11 runs above average in 2026 by Statcast’s measure, up from four the year before. The rotation gamble is whether the changeup can finish enough two-strike counts behind that improved fastball.

Gore used the changeup 13.1% of the time in 2026 and the curveball 18%. If San Diego were evaluating him, it could ask when he can go to the changeup more often and what it would take to recover from swings and misses on the curve. Increasing changeup usage would change the sequences hitters see, so the results at its existing usage are a starting point.

One Season of Control Sets the Trade Price

Texas sent five prospects to the Nationals in January for two seasons of club control. The Rangers have one season left. Just Baseball projects an $8.9 million arbitration salary for 2027, which would leave room for other additions. The salary is an estimate, and the acquisition cost depends on the players Texas wants back.

San Diego needs dependable starts after Michael King opted out, and the club declined Nick Pivetta’s option. Gore’s turn every fifth day would carry value even if his curve takes time to improve. The Padres could justify that bet at a price that reflects one year of control. A package built around a premium prospect would require much more confidence in a quick fix. This winter’s decisions need to cover a rotation, and a Gore deal would fill one slot.