Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Félix Hernández witnessed a historic leap in his voting percentage for the National Baseball Hall of Fame last offseason, which creates plenty of optimism about his chances of entering that illustrious group of players. Despite his lack of production later into his career, Hernández dominated Major League Baseball throughout his 20s, endearing himself to baseball fans in Seattle as King Félix.

Per Baseball Reference, six pitchers since 1961 (also known as the beginning of the expansion era) have more wins above replacement than Hernández. Those players are Roger Clemens, Clayton Kershaw, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martinez, Bert Blyleven, and Greg Maddux. To find a player in the Hall of Fame similar to Hernández, you have to go back to Sandy Koufax in 1972. Both players had immense peak in their 20s before abruptly declining or exiting the game in their early 30s.

A kin to Andruw Jones, who was elected to the Hall of Fame last season, the voters have shown that they are willing to overlook a considerable decline late in a player’s career. As long as that player had a dominant decade or more of play, that may be enough to get into the Hall of Fame. Jayson Stark of The Athletic also notes that every pitcher who has cleared the 46th percentile in voting this quickly has been elected. History is on Hernández’s side, and maybe this will be the year he gets intimately close to entering the Hall of Fame.

Seattle Mariners Félix Hernández Could See Another Significant Jump To Enter Hall of Fame

In Hernández’s first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, he began with a voting percentage of 20.6%, which provided little hope for Mariners fans wondering if he could get elected. However, in 2026, his voting percentage increased by 25.5% to 46.1% overall. It finally seems that the voters are willing to overlook his dramatic regression late in his career.

Hernández’s career earned run average is 3.42 across 419 appearances. He has 2524 strikeouts. He made six All-Star teams and held the earned run average title twice. In 2010, he won the Cy Young with a 13-12 record, an incredible feat at the time because of how people (wrongly) valued wins and losses. He fell short of two other Cy Young honors in 2009 and 2014 despite two stellar seasons. It was widely thought if Hernández was not a Mariner, he would have more accolades.

Hernández’s Perfect Game Is One of the Best Moments In Franchise History

Another massive positive for Hernández is that he pitched one of the few perfect games in MLB history against the Tampa Bay Rays. He had twelve strikeouts across the nine innings and only threw 113 pitches in the contest. Hernández’s excellence throughout his 20s and owning a perfect game make him an exceptional candidate to make the Hall of Fame.