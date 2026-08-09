Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Phillies Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the three-game series.

Before Saturday’s win, the Blue Jays scratched designated hitter George Springer from the lineup due to left shoulder tightness.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported (X): “George Springer has been scratched with left shoulder tightness. Straw to LF, Sanchez DH for #BlueJays”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, which is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT, the Blue Jays announced news regarding Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays Reveal George Springer is out of Lineup for Phillies Finale

Springer is out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Blue Jays announced.

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote (X): “Blue Jays giving George Springer another day to manage left shoulder tightness he’s been battling since early in the week. Good chance he’s available to hit off the bench on Sunday and to start on Monday. Club’s currently in a 17-games-in-17-days stretch with extensive travel.”

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Sunday:

Shane Bieber will start on the mound for Toronto. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 37 innings across eight starts this year.

Jesús Luzardo will start for Philadelphia. The 28-year-old left-hander is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings across 23 starts this season.

Here is the Phillies’ lineup:

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer This Year

Springer, 36, will be a free agent after this season. He signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto in Jan. 2021.

Springer has slashed .234/.317/.396 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI over 86 games so far this season.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 56-62 record. The team is 15 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

The Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race despite their losing record. As it stands, Toronto is 3 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.