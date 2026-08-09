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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Phillies Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 19: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the three-game series.

Before Saturday’s win, the Blue Jays scratched designated hitter George Springer from the lineup due to left shoulder tightness.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported (X): “George Springer has been scratched with left shoulder tightness. Straw to LF, Sanchez DH for #BlueJays”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, which is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT, the Blue Jays announced news regarding Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays Reveal George Springer is out of Lineup for Phillies Finale

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI double to score in Andrés Giménez #0 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Springer is out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Blue Jays announced.

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote (X): “Blue Jays giving George Springer another day to manage left shoulder tightness he’s been battling since early in the week. Good chance he’s available to hit off the bench on Sunday and to start on Monday. Club’s currently in a 17-games-in-17-days stretch with extensive travel.”

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Sunday:

  1. Brett Bateman CF
  2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH
  3. Alejandro Kirk C
  4. Kazuma Okamoto 1B
  5. Ernie Clement 2B
  6. Andrés Giménez SS
  7. Myles Straw RF
  8. Josh Smith 3B
  9. Davis Schneider LF

Shane Bieber will start on the mound for Toronto. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 37 innings across eight starts this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Jesús Luzardo will start for Philadelphia. The 28-year-old left-hander is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings across 23 starts this season.

Here is the Phillies’ lineup:

  1. Kyle Schwarber DH
  2. Trea Turner SS
  3. Bryce Harper RF
  4. Luis Arraez 2B
  5. J.T. Realmuto C
  6. Bryson Stott 3B
  7. Brandon Marsh LF
  8. Alec Bohm 1B
  9. Justin Crawford CF

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer This Year

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates at home play with Nathan Lukes #38 after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Springer, 36, will be a free agent after this season. He signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto in Jan. 2021.

Springer has slashed .234/.317/.396 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI over 86 games so far this season.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 56-62 record. The team is 15 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

The Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race despite their losing record. As it stands, Toronto is 3 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Phillies Finale

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