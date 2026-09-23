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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Amid Orioles Series

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. Game 2 was postponed due to inclement weather, and the series will finish with a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays announced their lineup for the first game of the doubleheader, and there’s a notable decision involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid Orioles Series

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Guerrero is out of the lineup for the second straight game for the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first baseman was removed from Sunday’s win over the Texas Rangers with lower back tightness, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s game:

  1. Nathan Lukes RF
  2. Josh Smith LF
  3. Kazuma Okamoto 3B
  4. George Springer DH
  5. Sean Keys 1B
  6. Andres Gimenez SS
  7. Brandon Valenzuela C
  8. Myles Straw CF
  9. Ernie Clement 2B

SP: RHP Max Scherzer (3-8, 6.07 ERA, 54 SO)

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: pitcher Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Here is the Orioles’ lineup:

  1. Dylan Beavers LF
  2. Pete Alonso 1B
  3. Gunnar Henderson SS
  4. Coby Mayo DH
  5. Edwin Encarnacion-Strand 3B
  6. Colton Cowser CF
  7. Jeremiah Jackson 2B
  8. Leody Taveras RF
  9. Carlos Narvaez C

SP: RHP Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.64 ERA, 72 SO)

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Season

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays fields a ball hit by Jeff McNeil #22 of the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Guerrero has easily had the worst season of his career, posting 1.2 fWAR and a 97 wRC+ with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 141 games.

In Guerrero’s defense, he has dealt with numerous injuries this year that he played through. His back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI. The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts during an at bat in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

One year after making it to the World Series, Toronto has a 77-80 record.

The Blue Jays haven’t been officially eliminated yet, but just one more loss from the club will seal their fate.

Even if they win out, they’d need a ton of help from around the league to sneak into the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Amid Orioles Series

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