Jeb Burton Has a New Partner for Auto Club Speedway

The driver of the No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has a new partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway on February 26 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). Jeb Burton will have Arrowhead Brass as his primary partner.

Our Motorsports issued a press release on February 24 and confirmed the news. The Xfinity Series team noted that Arrowhead Brass will join Burton and the No. 27 team multiple times during the 2022 season. The Production Alliance Group 300 will only be the first example.

Excited to welcome Arrowhead Brass to the 27! I have a lot of great partners that believe in me. Hopefully we can make them proud this weekend! pic.twitter.com/3TuX68L3lU — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) February 21, 2022

“I’m excited to have Arrowhead Brass come on board the No. 27 Chevrolet for this season,” Burton said in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend time with their employees and their work ethic and values are in line with mine. I couldn’t be prouder to represent them this season and I’m excited to grow this relationship for years to come.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Arrowhead Brass previously joined forces with another driver during the 2021 season. The company supported Joe Graf Jr. and the No. 07 team for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Roval. Arrowhead Brass also served as the primary for JJ Yeley’s No. 15 Chevrolet during the Geico 500 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Arrowhead Brass Recently Inked a Massive Deal With NASCAR

The partnership with Burton is only the latest move for Arrowhead Brass. The company also recently joined forces with NASCAR to serve as a contingency sponsor for multiple years.

This deal between Arrowhead Brass and NASCAR also includes a new weekly award for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series drivers. They will head to every track on the schedule and battle for the “Arrow Up” award. This honor will go to the driver that improves the most positions throughout the race.

The drivers in both series will compete for the Arrow Up award each week while fighting for a bigger prize. Arrowhead Brass and NASCAR will honor the driver with the most Arrow Up awards at the end of the year, naming them the champion of their respective series.

Sam Hunt Racing’s Ryan Truex won the first Arrow Up award during the season-opening Xfinity Series race. He moved up 26 positions to finish 12th overall. Parker Kligerman won the award in the Camping World Truck Series after moving up 26 positions to score a fifth-place finish.

Burton Has Multiple Partners on the No. 27 During the 2022 Season

The partnership with Arrowhead Brass is only the latest move for Burton as he takes part in his second consecutive full-time Xfinity Series season. He previously announced a reunion with some key partners.

Alsco Uniforms, the company that joined Burton for a 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2021, will return to the Virginia native’s stock car in 2022. The company will take over the No. 27 as the primary partner for select races, starting with the March 5 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Similarly, State Water Heaters joined Our Motorsports on a multi-race deal for the 2022 season. The company kicked off its deal by taking over the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19. Burton started 27th overall before avoiding multiple incidents and finishing 19th overall.

READ NEXT: Ryan Truex Returns to Championship Organization on Partial Schedule