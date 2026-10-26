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Charlotte Hornets Guard Dennis Schroder Makes History 

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder, who now plays as the team’s starting point guard after trading away LaMelo Ball in the offseason, made history with the Charlotte Hornets

Schroder made NBA history by becoming the first player in league history to score 25 or more points with nine different franchises.

He achieved the milestone during a 115-110 win against the Miami Heat, finishing the game with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Dennis Schroder Played With The Most Number of Teams In NBA History

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 23: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on October 23, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are his 12th different NBA team in his career, leaving him just one team away from tying Ish Smith’s record of playing for 13 different franchises.

He is also the second-most traded player in NBA history behind Trevor Ariza

Drafted 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, he spent a career-high five seasons there before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2018–2020).

Following his time in OKC, Schroder embarked on a transient stretch across the league, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers across two separate stints (2020–2021 and 2022–2023), the Boston Celtics (2021–2022), and the Houston Rockets (2022). 

His whirlwind path continued with tenures on the Toronto Raptors (2023–2024), Brooklyn Nets (2024), Golden State Warriors (2024–2025), and Detroit Pistons (2025). Most recently, the German point guard completed quick stints with the Sacramento Kings (2025–2026) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2026) before being traded to his current team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Dennis Schroder Delivers Message About Being Traded So Much Throughout His NBA Career

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 24: Grayson Allen #8 of the Charlotte Hornets and Dennis Schröder #17 of the Charlotte Hornets high five during the third quarter at Spectrum Center on October 24, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder takes pride in the offensive boost he brings to all teams he plays. Talking in a German outlet, Schroder revealed his mindset against those who try to degrade his career because of how many teams he played for. 

“The media make it worse than it is,” he said. “The teams pay for everything for us, we continue to live just as we lived before. The children are homeschooling, our family comes to visit two or three times a year – nothing changes.”

With the Hornets, he gets heavy responsibility as the team deals with numerous injuries in the backcourt, such as those of Coby White and sophomore Kon Knueppel.

Nevertheless, Schroder is enjoying his time in Charlotte because of his teammates.

“Teammates make it easy. Everybody is selfless and playing for each other. We let the ball hop, try to play fast, try to get it out quick, shoot a lot of 3’s, offensive rebounding,” Schroder said. “I think everybody is involved.”

The 14-year veteran is averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his first three games. He opened his Hornets tenure in style during an opening-night 110–103 win against the Brooklyn Nets, dropping an efficient 19 points and adding 6 assists to steer the offense in the closing stretch.

He has played over 35 minutes in two of the three games so far this season. Those games gave the Hornets their two wins to start the season. 

Aside from Schroder, the team is leaning on Brandon Miller, who is now tasked as the team’s go-to guy after trading away LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Schroder is expected to remain the team’s primary point guard for the rest of the season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Charlotte Hornets Guard Dennis Schroder Makes History 

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