Cavaliers’ Tyrese Proctor Delivers Impressive Triple-Double

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 127-117. In a game that James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both sat out, guard Tyrese Proctor got the start. Proctor was impressive with a 24-point triple-double. He controlled the game and looked comfortable from the start.

Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Proctor Vs the Mavericks

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Tyrese Proctor #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Proctor had 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10/19 shooting, and made 4 of his 13 three-point attempts. He has always shown glimpses of how good he can be, but this was a full game showcasing his ability. He is a smart player with a high IQ and knows how to control the game. His size makes him a good rebounder. He is a very good passer and always finds the open guy.

His three-point shooting is something that has always been good. He has a clean, pure shot and can get streaky hot. The Mavericks had no answer for the young guard, and he had his way with them. This is the type of play that Dallas has needed from their backup players.

Earning More Minutes

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks water on Tyrese Proctor #24 after the team’s 127-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

This was the type of performance that could earn Proctor a lot more minutes. He currently plays a backup role with limited minutes, but this game showed everyone something. He may see himself in the lineup more in the near future. Proctor is a player who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective; he played well with or without it. Since he has been in the league, he has slowly been earning more minutes. This season is now his chance to play a lot and be a vital part of the Cavaliers.

This was an impressive performance by the young guard. A 24 point triple-double and he led them to a win. Proctor is proving that he can play and that he should be getting a lot of minutes. He might be the answer to helping a struggling Cavaliers team get back to winning.