Cleveland Cavaliers Release Injury Report vs. New York Knicks (Nov. 11)

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their three-game road trip on Wednesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers are coming off a disappointing performance on Monday, losing to the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 124-112.

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and the rest of the Cavs are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers issued their injury report against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. They have five players on the injury report.

Sam Merrill, Khalifa Diop, Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Ernest Udeh Jr. are all listed as out, while Jaylon Tyson is tagged as questionable.

Merrill is set to miss his third straight game due to a right elbow injury, while Diop is on assignment in the NBA G League. Diop has yet to make his NBA debut because of a left knee injury.

Tomlin has also yet to play this season due to a back injury, while Udeh is on a two-way contract, which means he has limited appearances for the Cavs in the regular season.

Tyson has missed the last six games because of a sprained right ankle. He could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before tip-off. He suffered the injury on October 29 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Under Pressure

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 5-6 and are sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost two in a row and four of their last five games.

According to NBA insider Mark Stein of The Stein Line, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson might be on the hot seat.

“It’s been a long time since the Cavs got to the Conference Finals without LeBron James on their roster,” Stein said on SiriusXM NBA Radio via BasketNews. “But the Conference Finals against the Knicks were so bad that the questions started there. The Cavs decided to back Kenny Atkinson then. But yeah, I mean, it has been a very worrisome start to the season, and I think we have to keep a very close eye on this.”

Atkinson has been in charge of the Cavaliers since the 2024-25 NBA season. They are coming off their first Western Conference Finals appearance without LeBron James since 1992.

The Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks, but they brought back James Harden in the offseason. They also signed Donovan Mitchell to a new contract and acquired Peyton Watson via a sign-and-trade.