Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Drops Expletives in Response to Charles Barkley

Before Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, Hall of Famer and NBA legend Charles Barkley made a very blunt statement.

Barkley was critical of Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers on Inside the NBA’s pregame show.

“They suck,” Barkley said.

The former NBA MVP explained that the Cavaliers became stagnant after not making a lot of changes to their roster. He also pointed to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen not being utilized properly.

Donovan Mitchell Responds to Charles Barkley

The Cleveland Cavaliers proved Charles Barkley wrong after beating the New York Knicks 115-107 at Madison Square Garden.

Donovan Mitchell also spoke about Barkley’s criticism after the game in an interview with the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor.

“Who gives a (expletive)?” Mitchell said. “Chuck ain’t here. If Chuck said we were the defending champs and made positive comments, what’s that going to do for us? Chuck ain’t doing nothing for us in this locker room. I have nothing but respect for those guys. So, no disrespect to them or you or anyone else, but who gives a (expletive)? At the end of the day, it’s all about us in here.”

While Barkley’s criticism of the Cavaliers regarding their roster and their two big men was valid, it might have lit a fire inside Mitchell and the rest of the team.

The Cavs look like contenders against the defending champs. James Harden came to life, scoring a team-high 32 points and adding two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas combined for 29 points off the bench.

What’s Next for the Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 6-6 after their win over the New York Knicks. They conclude their three-game road trip on Friday against the Miami Heat as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Cavs then begin a four-game homestand on November 14, welcoming the Dallas Mavericks to the Rocket Arena. They will also host the Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers. They are 4-2 at home this season.

It’s a huge opportunity for Cleveland to gain some momentum and have some consistency. They currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.