With an even 9-9 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach has run into an issue that every coach loves: too many players who have earned playing time.

The Cavaliers’ starting lineup is obvious when healthy: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. However, several other reinforcements have forced their way into the rotation. One of them is second-year guard Tyrese Proctor.

Proctor, 22, has made a huge leap from his rookie season in 2025-26. Through 17 games, the former Duke standout is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 50.0/43.8/72.2 shooting splits.

“We’re giving him more minutes,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “He’s earned it at both ends. He is one of our better defenders; he’s playing with great confidence on offense, so he’s done a great job.”

A Look at Tyrese Proctor’s Year Two Breakout

Fresh off a three-year career at Duke, playing under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Tyrese Proctor 49th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

As a second-round pick, Proctor received limited opportunity. In his first year, he averaged 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 10.9 minutes per game.

Entering 2026-27, Proctor continued to get around the same amount of playing time out of the gate. But Kenny Atkinson provided more opportunity in a close loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 29.

Since then, things have changed. Proctor tallied a 24-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 14. Proctor has worked his way up to a starting spot for five games so far this season.

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“I know the work I’ve put in, and now it’s just going out there and executing,” Proctor said. “Just hustling in silence and put the work in behind the scenes is a big thing that I pride myself on.”

His smooth jump shot, consistent defensive ability, and confidence have reached a new level so far this season.

Cavaliers’ 2026 Second-Round Pick, Meleek Thomas, Continues to Impress

Along with Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland has leaned on the instant breakout of 2026 second-round pick Meleek Thomas as well.

Thomas, 20, has also been a young prospect for head coach Kenny Atkinson to use when the time is needed.

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After leading the 2026 NBA Summer League in points per game (27.3), Cleveland knew they got a steal in the guard coming out of Arkansas.

Similar to Proctor, the Cavaliers have plugged Thomas into the starting lineup at times this season. Through 15 games (three starts), he is fifth in scoring for Cleveland at a per-game basis (12.7 points per game). He also adds 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 47.2/40.7/66.7 shooting splits.

It’s safe to say the Cavaliers are in good hands for the future. Especially in guard depth.