The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ championship window is now.

The problem is the Cavaliers are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-9. Donovan Mitchell is in his prime, James Harden is not getting any younger, and the frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is not improving.

If the stretch of mediocrity continues, the Cavaliers will be forced to shake-up their core. Instead of the predictable deal centered around Allen, one outlet believes Mobley could be placed on the trade block.

Cavaliers Star Evan Mobley Named Dark-Horse Trade Candidate

ClutchPoints named Mobley a dark-horse trade candidate ahead of February’s deadline, giving the Cavaliers a rather unexpected assessment of his future in Cleveland.

“If Cleveland gets desperate enough, Mobley could end up being on the trade block — especially if a veteran star big man like Davis becomes available for trade. This is not to say that trading Mobley away would be smart for the Cavs,” ClutchPoints wrote. “A Mobley trade might be their last-ditch effort to salvage what’s left of this contending era.”

Mobley, a former No. 3 pick, simply is not improving anymore, at least on the offensive end of the floor. He is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 55.5% shooting in 12 games. When selecting him in 2021, the front office was undoubtedly hoping he would evolve into the franchise cornerstone. That simply is not the case.

If Cleveland is able to deal Mobley to a rebuilding team in exchange for a proven big man, it may be worthwhile. ClutchPoints mentioning Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis is a perfect example, as he is past his prime but still capable of contributing to a championship contender.

Other potential trade targets include Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero.

The good news for Cleveland is there are still a few months until the trade deadline, so they have time to either shop Mobley or hope the team improves.