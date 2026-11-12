Heat Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of Cavaliers Game

The Miami Heat have reason to be optimistic about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s availability as they return home from a successful West Coast trip.

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite continuing to deal with a right wrist sprain.

The designation appeared on the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday afternoon.

It suggests the two-time MVP is on track to play, although Miami has not officially cleared him for the 8 p.m. ET game at Kaseya Center.

The update comes after Antetokounmpo delivered another dominant performance while managing the same injury.

His continued availability could prove crucial as the Heat attempt to build on consecutive victories.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Remains Probable With Wrist Injury

Antetokounmpo was also listed as probable before Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

He ultimately played through the wrist injury and led Miami to a 115-109 victory.

The 31-year-old finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while shooting 12 of 21 from the field.

Despite the impressive numbers, there were visible signs that his wrist remained an issue.

Antetokounmpo wore a heavy wrap and applied ice to his right wrist while sitting on the bench, according to The Associated Press.

However, the injury did little to slow him once he returned to the court.

He helped Miami build a 23-point lead before Utah mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback.

The Jazz cut the deficit to five points in the final minute, forcing Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to rely on his starters to secure the victory.

Antetokounmpo delivered important baskets down the stretch, helping Miami escape with its third win in four games.

His performance also brought another career milestone.

Antetokounmpo moved past Gary Payton into 39th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 21,836 career points.

Friday’s probable designation suggests Miami expects him to remain available, although the team continues monitoring his wrist.

Heat Need Giannis Against Cavaliers Amid Injury Concerns

Miami finished its five-game road trip with a 3-2 record, improving to 5-6 overall.

The Heat now begin a five-game homestand against Cleveland, hoping to carry their recent momentum into a difficult Eastern Conference matchup.

Antetokounmpo’s availability is especially important because Miami could be missing two other starters.

Klay Thompson is questionable because of left ankle soreness, while Pelle Larsson is questionable with an illness.

Both contributed to Tuesday’s victory over Utah.

Thompson scored 11 points and made a crucial late defensive play, while Larsson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Their uncertain status could leave Miami relying more heavily on Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell.

Mitchell scored 19 points and handed out eight assists against the Jazz, providing another valuable offensive option.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, present a challenge for a Heat team still working toward consistency.

Friday’s game also offers Miami an opportunity to climb closer to .500 after its uneven opening stretch.

For now, Antetokounmpo’s probable designation is an encouraging sign.

He has already shown he can produce at a high level despite the wrist injury.

Whether Miami can maintain its recent momentum may depend on another strong performance from its franchise superstar.