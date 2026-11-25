Jason Williams just dropped one of the hotter takes of the young season, and Stephen Jackson wasn’t going to let it slide. On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, Hoopin’ N Hollerin’, the former “White Chocolate” ranked current Brooklyn Nets‘ star James Harden ahead of Magic Johnson, and Jackson answered online by suggesting Williams was chasing clicks. The Jason Williams Harden over Magic take was always going to start an argument.

Jason Williams Harden Over Magic: What He Said

Williams was talking about the most influential players of all time when he made the call. “I’m putting James Harden before Magic Johnson,” he said, adding that Harden is the better basketball player too. His case came down to the playground test. Who gets picked first, he asked, and he’d take Harden, because Harden can get you 50 points in any system. Magic, in his view, doesn’t play that type of ball.

It isn’t a new stance. Earlier this year, Williams said he’d swapped Magic out of his all-time starting five, replacing him with Stephen Curry and Larry Bird with Kevin Durant. He’s also been outspoken about Harden’s game. After Harden was traded to Cleveland in February, he said he liked everything about it.

Stephen Jackson Calls Out the Clicks

Jackson didn’t stay quiet. He wrote that Williams was “starting to sound like u need clicks” and that Harden is great but not top five of all time.

Williams answered quickly. He said the last thing he wants is clicks, that it’s just his opinion, and that Magic isn’t in his top five.

Why the Take Landed So Hard

Magic won five championships and three MVP awards, and he’s widely credited with helping lift the league in the 1980s. Harden reinvented isolation scoring and the step-back three for a generation of guards, and he’s one of the best scorers in the game’s history.

Those are different kinds of impact, and Williams’s case rested mostly on scoring. Fans pushed back on social media, and some questioned Harden’s competitiveness. Most traditionalists still put rings and an era-shifting presence first.

A Debate That Won’t End

Ranking the all-time greats almost never ends cleanly. What makes this one move is that two recognizable former guards are trading shots in real time, with Williams refusing to back down.

Whether you agree or not, the Jason Williams Harden over Magic take did what a good hot take does: it got everyone talking.