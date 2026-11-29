The Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing for a few weeks without Evan Mobley due to injury.

That’s not changing on Sunday against the Miami Heat, and it’s not yet totally clear how long he’ll remain out with his ailment.

An update arrived on Sunday from Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, though, and this is the latest that we know.

Evan Mobley Injury Update

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson spoke to reporters on Sunday before Cleveland took on Miami.

He told reporters that Mobley is “improving.”

Mobley still hasn’t had on-court contact yet, per Atkinson, but the head coach did say that Mobley had a quality workout on Saturday.

Given that Mobley still hasn’t done any contact work on the court yet, it seems like it’ll still be a little while until he’s back.

What Happened to Evan Mobley?

Mobley was injured on Nov. 11 playing against the New York Knicks.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened, but the injury was eventually deemed a sprained toe.

After the injury, Atkinson told reporters that he didn’t expect a long-term absence.

On Nov. 16, the Cavs said Mobley would need 7-10 days of rehab and treatment before being re-evaluated.

It’s been more than 10 days since then, and Mobley still hasn’t returned to working with contact in practice, so that’s not incredibly positive.

Atkinson’s words on Sunday sounded better, though, so maybe things are moving in the right direction here. There’s still more work for Mobley to do.