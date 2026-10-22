Cavs’ Coach Addresses the LeBron James Free Agency Sweepstakes

The NBA world was shocked by LeBron James’ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and pursue a new team in free agency this offseason. Once it happened, the question was: where would James land?

Talks involved multiple franchises, with rumors pointing to four in particular: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat.

LeBron returning to the Cavaliers for a third tenure, finishing his career with the team where it all began, seemed the likely scenario. However, James chose the 76ers. The deal included $7.94 million over two years.

Despite the hype, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson backed James returning to the franchise. Atkinson addressed the story ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Cavaliers and the 76ers.

Kenny Atkinson Says LeBron James’ Decision on the 76ers Left Him ‘Depressed’

As the Cavaliers head into their first game of the 2026-27 season, and the 76ers’ second, Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson shared details about the emotions behind missing out on LeBron James.

“The first day or two, you’re just depressed, honestly,” Atkinson said, according to Cole Weintraub of NBC Philadelphia. “That’s the emotions of it.”

Atkinson pivoted to Cleveland’s biggest offseason acquisition: trading for Peyton Watson.

“I loved how quickly we just switched gears and pushed to get Peyton Watson, and everything we had to do to do that,” Atkinson said. “That was a complicated maneuver. But it’s kind of what Dan Gilbert and Koby [Altman] are. Those guys are aggressive. They don’t stand pat. We take risks. We take swings.”

The franchise’s actions confirm just that. The Cavaliers’ starters for Thursday’s season opener include James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. All but Mobley were acquired via trade.

Cavaliers Begin Quest for Improvement on Thursday

Cleveland is pursuing higher expectations than the East Conference Finals appearance they finished with at the end of last season.

Adding Peyton Watson in a five-team sign-and-trade while extending James Harden and Donovan Mitchell this offseason shows the franchise’s commitment to its current championship window.

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers are the first team in the way as they head out on the road. It will be interesting to see what this new-look roster is like after a full offseason of building chemistry.