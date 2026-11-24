Cleveland Cavaliers forward has some choice words for his teammates after a rough loss on Monday night.

Peyton Watson publicly challenged his Cavaliers teammates to take accountability for their lackluster effort, following their 122–108 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Peyton Watson Calls Out Cavaliers Teammates

Watson pinpointed early defensive mistakes and inconsistent energy as the primary culprits behind the setback, which dropped Cleveland to a 9–9 record on the season.

“A lot of those mistakes that we made early defensively just had to do with our effort, I think that’s the number one thing that we have to address,” Watson said.

Despite filling the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks, the offseason acquisition didn’t hold back, stating that the roster needs to “look inward” and ask themselves in the mirror if they are giving 100 percent every single night.

“I just think that everybody has got to look inward and look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves, am I giving it 100% every single night? And I think that if that’s not the case, then we need to go to the drawing board and really, like I said, look in the mirror and evaluate ourselves,” he added.

Cleveland fell apart in the second period, getting outscored 45-20 to fall into a 22-point halftime hole. Poor defensive communication, missed shots, and 18 total turnovers, including seven from James Harden, fueled Chicago’s transition attack and allowed the Bulls to score 27 points off turnovers.

Cleveland also struggled to match Chicago’s energy on the glass and perimeter, surrendering 14 offensive rebounds, leading to a 22–10 disadvantage in second-chance points and 20 three-pointers while shooting just 25.8% from deep themselves.

Cavaliers Coach Talks About Team’s Loss To The Bulls

After the loss to the Bulls, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson took responsibility for the team’s inconsistent play and admitted lineup adjustments are needed.

Atkinson acknowledged his own lineup decisions need work. In the fourth quarter, a small lineup featuring Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Tyrese Proctor, Sam Merrill, and Peyton Watson managed just four points in nearly three-and-a-half minutes as Chicago pulled away.

“They were the more energetic, more aggressive. Their speed really gave us issues,” Atkinson said. “Part of it that’s on me, finding the right lineups that click. Stable lineups equal more consistent play. So definitely something we got to solidify.”

Atkinson said the team must go back to the drawing board to find stable lineups that click and generate more consistent play.

Atkinson stressed maximizing Donovan Mitchell’s efficient scoring alongside James Harden while tightening up defense in the gaps to stop paint penetration.

“I think our defense wasn’t great, but I think we had 12 or 13 live ball turnovers. Especially against a speed team like this, those are where their runs just kind of mount,” the coach said.

“More attention to detail, better job guarding the ball, keeping the ball in front of us. When we do get beat, got to be better in the gaps. Just too much penetration in our paint.”

Atkinson is facing growing early-season scrutiny with the Cavaliers’ lackluster start to the season. This comes after the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, losing via sweep to the eventual champions New York Knicks.