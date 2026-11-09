Mavericks Star Cooper Flagg Gets Honest About Viral Eating And Weight Gain 

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is trying to gain weight and he is not hiding it.

Flagg explained that his viral habit of eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the bench during games is part of a deliberate high-calorie nutrition plan to help him gain weight and build muscle.

Working closely with the team’s strength and medical staff, he is trying to stay ahead on caloric intake during a busy schedule to continue adding mass to his frame.

“I’ve thought about this I want to give a shoutout to our strength and medical staff, they’re the best in the business. I’m trying to put on some weight, keep gaining muscle so that’s just the requirements that I gotta meet,” Flagg said.

Cooper Flagg’s Viral Eating on the Mavericks Bench

Flagg has been spotted munching on peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches during the final moments of recent games, including matchups against the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Flagg is putting together a standout sophomore season with the Mavericks, anchoring the team as a versatile playmaking forward.

The 20-year-old Flagg is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game across his first nine starts.

Building on his Rookie of the Year campaign, Flagg has expanded his playmaking and defensive impact while shooting 47.7% from the field and 89.1% from the free-throw line in 33.6 minutes per contest. Although his three-point shooting sits at a modest 26.2%, he consistently pressures defenses by attacking the rim.

His season highlights include a 33-point outburst against the Houston Rockets, a historic 29-point, 11-assist, and five-steal road performance against the Miami Heat, and a dominant 25-point, 12-assist double-double in a blowout win over the Nets, where he was seen eating a sandwich on the sidelines.

Alongside a healthy Kyrie Irving, Flagg has helped propel Dallas to a strong early start by thriving as both a primary scorer and a versatile offensive hub.

Mavericks Head Coach Impressed By Cooper Flagg’s Body Of Work

Mavericks head coach Dusty May had lauded Cooper Flagg’s body of work.

“With Coop, when you look at his body of work, you look at his points, his rebounds, his numbers, his assists, he’s having a phenomenal year,” May said. “Sometimes this quarter is a little bit better than others. Sometimes the ball’s not dropping with the same shot. So we’re just trying to really focus on the process of getting incrementally better each and every day, and not overthinking anything else.”

May emphasized that the team will continue to help Flagg in the process of being better throughout the season.

“Our plan with Coop is just have an obsessive approach to getting better and not dwelling on first and fourth quarters or second or thirds,” May said.

“But with Coop, he’s gonna see a little bit of everything, and he saw something different in Utah. And so our plan has to be flexible enough to make adjustments to how he and Kai are being guarded. And I think we’re getting better at that.”

The Mavericks are expected to lean on Flagg and Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season as they look to return in the playoffs.