Kyrie Irving Is Back, But the Mavericks Have a Problem He Can’t Solve Alone

Kyrie Irving looks ready to make up for lost time. The Dallas Mavericks guard scored 17 points in his first game action in 19 months, then followed it with 18 points and five assists against Atlanta. But as Irving prepares to open the regular season against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the bigger question for the Mavericks is whether the players around him can do enough to turn his return into a genuine turnaround.

Irving’s comeback is already old news. What matters now is what Dallas can build around him and Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks have a new coach in Dusty May, a reigning Rookie of the Year entering his second season and a veteran guard who averaged 24.7 points before tearing his left ACL in March 2025. They have two high-level offensive creators. Their preseason finale suggested they still need more help.

Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg Can’t Do Everything

Irving’s two preseason appearances were encouraging. He scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting against Houston, then hit five of seven three-pointers on his way to 18 points against Atlanta. Flagg also impressed in the finale, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. The talent at the top of the roster is obvious.

The concern is what happened around them. Dallas lost its final preseason game 135-111, struggled defensively and received little reliable three-point shooting beyond Irving. The Mavericks made 13 of 33 attempts from deep, but the rest of the roster combined to shoot just eight of 26. That is a difficult formula to sustain against teams capable of loading up on the two players who can create their own offense.

May has already acknowledged the challenge. After the preseason finale, the first-year NBA coach said Dallas needed to find ways to relieve the pressure on both Flagg and Irving. His point was important: the Mavericks cannot expect their two best offensive players to manufacture every good possession while everyone else watches.

Dusty May Has a Bigger Job Than Managing Irving’s Return

Irving’s health will remain a major storyline, but his early performances suggest the Mavericks have reason to be optimistic. He has said he feels ready to compete, and his shooting against Atlanta showed that his touch remains intact. The more immediate task for May is getting the offense to function around him.

That means quicker decisions, better movement without the ball and more contributions from the supporting cast. When defenders focus on Irving, teammates must be ready to cut, screen and take open shots. When Flagg draws extra attention, Dallas needs someone else to make the defense pay. The Mavericks cannot simply hand the ball to Irving and expect him to recreate the offense that made him a star before the injury.

There is also a balance to strike with Flagg. Irving’s experience can help the second-year forward find easier opportunities, but Flagg must continue developing as a creator in his own right. The two have barely had any game time together, so building that chemistry will take more than a few preseason possessions.

The Mavericks’ Opening Stretch Will Test the Plan Immediately

Dallas does not have much time to ease into the season. The Mavericks open against Houston on Wednesday, then face a difficult early schedule that includes the Rockets again, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. A slow start could put pressure on a team trying to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture after missing the postseason.

That makes Irving’s return important, but not because he must immediately become the 25-point scorer he was before his injury. Dallas needs him to be a reliable offensive leader while the rest of the roster learns how to play alongside him. His ability to draw defenders and create shots is valuable only if teammates take advantage of the space he creates.

The encouraging news is that Irving and Flagg already look capable of forming a dangerous partnership. The unanswered question is whether Dallas has enough around them to make that partnership count. Irving has done his part by getting back on the court. Now the Mavericks must prove they can turn his return into more than a feel-good story.