Kyrie Irving Sends Message as Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson Join NBPA Campaign

The National Basketball Players Association is taking a major step into the business world with the launch of PLYRS UNTD, a new consumer-facing brand designed to transform the collective influence of NBA players into commercial opportunities. To introduce the venture, the NBPA unveiled a campaign called “Own the Game,” narrated by Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and featuring some of the league’s biggest names, including Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, and others.

The campaign debuted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and serves as the public introduction to a project the union believes can reshape how players benefit from the culture they help create.

Irving’s message sits at the center of the film.

“They always loved what we brought to the game, but hated where it came from,” Irving says. “The way we talk, the way we dress, the way we move. When the world sees it, it becomes culture…Everyone profited from player culture except the players themselves.”

The spot features close-up footage of players away from the court while Irving reflects on the influence NBA stars have beyond basketball. The campaign was produced by Project 3, the creative agency founded by Kendrick Lamar, whose approach to connecting directly with audiences aligned with the union’s vision for the new brand, Sportico reports.

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Irving Leads Launch of New Player-Focused Brand

PLYRS UNTD aims to commercialize the collective name, image, and likeness rights of NBA players. Rather than focusing solely on individual endorsement deals, the initiative seeks to leverage the combined reach of the league’s athletes through merchandise, licensing, content creation, live experiences, brand collaborations, and investment opportunities.

The project already has several pieces in motion.

During the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBPA hosted Plyrs House, a private social club that brought together players, fans, creators, and corporate partners. The “Own the Game” campaign was filmed there and featured more than 20 NBA players, Marketing Brew reports.

The event included an NBA 2K tournament, live podcasts, movie screenings, and player-hosted gatherings. Brands such as Canyon Ranch, Maker’s Mark, and GOAT partnered with the experience, which welcomed roughly 1,800 invited guests.

The next edition of Plyrs House is scheduled for the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Content, Merchandise and Experiences Are Central

The NBPA views content as a cornerstone of PLYRS UNTD’s future growth. One early example is “State of the Game,” a series that launched in April and features conversations between players and union executives on topics impacting the sport.

Additional projects are already under consideration, including a rookie-focused series that would spotlight first-year players and their experiences entering the league. Long-form content is expected to live primarily on YouTube, with shorter clips distributed across social media platforms.

The initiative will also establish a physical presence later this year. The PLYRS UNTD Performance Center is set to open in Los Angeles this summer and will serve as an offseason destination for NBA players.

According to NBPA leadership, the goal extends beyond creating new revenue streams. The organization hopes the platform gives players greater control over their stories, business interests, and creative pursuits away from the court.

“There’s been pushback against guys being more than athletes and doing anything other than playing ball, and we want the opposite of that,” NBPA Chief Content Officer Que Kelly said.

For Irving, the campaign’s message reflects that broader mission. The league’s stars already shape conversations, trends, and culture around the world. Through PLYRS UNTD, the NBPA hopes players can take a larger role in determining how that influence is shared, marketed, and monetized.