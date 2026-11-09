Dallas Mavericks Get Good Kyrie Irving News Before Pacers Game

The Dallas Mavericks left Kyrie Irving off their injury report for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. After scoring 21 points in 29 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Irving is in line to play both nights of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

Irving carried no designation on the NBA’s 2 p.m. ET injury report on Nov. 9. The timing is significant for a guard who missed the second game of Dallas’ previous back-to-back as the Mavericks managed his workload following a torn left ACL.

Both games are at American Airlines Center, so Dallas has no travel between them. The Mavericks improved to 6-4 with Sunday’s 130-93 win over Brooklyn, taking a 29-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving Is in Line for His First Back-to-Back This Season

Indiana was also the opponent on the first night of Dallas’ only other back-to-back this season. Irving scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers in a 121-105 win in Indianapolis on Oct. 23. He then sat out the next night’s 122-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs for left knee injury management.

Mavericks coach Dusty May said before the Brooklyn game that the second night was a day-of decision, based on how Irving felt the next morning and input from the medical staff, Grant Afseth of Dallas Sports Journal reported.

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in March 2025. He played about 24 minutes in his season debut against Houston on Oct. 21 and was up to nearly 36 by the Nov. 4 rematch with San Antonio, when he scored 29 points. Monday presents a different test in his return: playing again roughly 24 hours after his last game.

Dallas has already seen what Irving can do against Indiana when the offense needs him. In the first meeting, he took on more of the scoring load after Cooper Flagg left with a shoulder injury. On Sunday, the two combined for 46 points, and Flagg added a career-high 12 assists.

Mavericks Injury Report Against the Pacers

Rookie forward Morez Johnson Jr. is questionable with a left shin contusion. Dallas ruled out Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), Tarik Biberović (right heel bursitis) and Sergio de Larrea (right knee sprain). Caleb Martin is listed as available with a right thumb splint.

Indiana ruled out Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain), Johnny Furphy (right ACL surgery) and Ben Sheppard (left meniscus surgery). T.J. McConnell is questionable with a right hamstring strain after making his season debut Saturday in Mexico City.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Dallas. It’s the final regular-season meeting between the teams and another visit for Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who led the Mavericks to their 2011 NBA championship.