Pistons Make Final Decision On Taurean Prince’s Status vs Celtics

Ahead of the early tip-off (3 PM ET) between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics, Taurean Prince was viewed as a possible candidate to miss the action.

According to the Pistons’ official injury report, Prince was listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

The Pistons didn’t drag out his status for long on game day. Hours before the matchup was set to tip off, Prince was officially ruled out on the injury report.

Pistons Debut Pushed Back

With Prince joining the Pistons for the first time in 2026-2027, Tuesday’s game was set to be his debut for the franchise.

Unfortunately, Prince’s first game with the Pistons will be pushed back to a later date. The Pistons are set to play again on Friday, October 23, when they pay a visit to the Miami Heat. They’ll close out the week with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 32-year-old Prince was acquired by the Pistons during a July 8 trade. In a six-team deal, the Pistons picked up Prince from the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Prince appeared in 26 games, starting just seven of those matchups. With an average of 23.5 minutes per game, Prince produced averages of 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Prince is a former first-round pick (No. 12 overall) for the Atlanta Hawks (via Jazz). He spent time with the Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Bucks.

When he’s ready to roll for the season, Prince should have an important role off the bench for the Pistons in 2026-2027.