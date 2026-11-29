The Detroit Pistons made an important move with their veteran center Jalen Duren on Saturday. The team showed progress in his recovery by assigning him to the Motor City Cruise.

Typically, that’s a sign that a player is close to getting back on the court. After the Cruise practiced on Saturday, the Pistons recalled Duren. Still, one practice session with the G League team won’t put him on pace to play as early as Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

According to the Pistons’ official injury report, Duren will remain out for the 17th game in a row. All eyes will be on the November 30 matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Jalen Duren’s Injury-Filled Season

Duren started the year off strong with a 22-point effort in the first game of the season for the Pistons.

Unfortunately, he left the second game after just 10 minutes of action. Duren was dealing with a hamstring injury, which placed him on a recovery timeline for more than one month.

Duren might not return to the floor until December. It’s been a tough start to the year for the veteran center, who just signed a major extension with the Pistons over the summer.

Jalen Duren’s Contract

After a career year, which included an All-Star appearance and All-NBA honors, Duren had a long standoff with the Pistons over the summer.

Eventually, Duren inked a $200 million deal for the next five seasons to stay with the Pistons. Unfortunately, an injury has prevented Duren from living up to the hype. The Pistons hope to get the big man back soon.