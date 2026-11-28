The Detroit Pistonshave found ways to keep winning without Jalen Duren. Now, their All-Star center has taken another step in his recovery from an injury that has kept him off the court for more than a month.

Detroit assigned Duren to the Motor City Cruise, its NBA G League affiliate, on Saturday, according to an announcement from the team’s public relations department.

Duncan Robinson and Tolu Smith were also included in the assignment.

For Duren, the move comes as the Pistons continue ramping up his basketball activities following a right hamstring strain suffered Oct. 23.

The assignment does not necessarily signal an extended stay in the G League. Detroit has already used the Cruise to provide Duren with additional practice opportunities during his rehabilitation.

However, the Pistons have not announced a firm date for his return.

That leaves some uncertainty surrounding one of the most important pieces of Detroit’s frontcourt.

Jalen Duren Takes Another Step Toward Pistons Return

Duren’s latest assignment follows encouraging developments earlier this week.

The 22-year-old center participated in Detroit’s practice Tuesday before joining the Cruise for a rehabilitation session Wednesday.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff welcomed that progress, emphasizing the impact Duren brings beyond his production.

“We know what he means to our team,” Bickerstaff said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The Pistons have missed Duren’s physical presence near the basket, particularly his rebounding, interior scoring and ability to create opportunities for teammates.

Last season, Duren averaged a career-high 19.5 points while helping Detroit reach the Eastern Conference playoffs.

His absence has forced Bickerstaff to rely on different frontcourt combinations, with Paul Reed and Ausar Thompson assuming additional responsibilities.

Reed delivered another productive performance Friday, scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench against Milwaukee.

Still, replacing Duren requires more than filling minutes.

“He’s an anchor for us on both ends of the floor,” Bickerstaff said.

The challenge now is getting Duren back into game condition without rushing his recovery.

Saturday’s assignment suggests Detroit intends to continue that process.

Pistons Receive Encouraging News After NBA Cup Victory

The timing of the roster move comes amid an impressive stretch for Detroit.

Despite missing several starters, the Pistons defeated the Bucks 113-98 on Friday to secure a place in the NBA Cup knockout round.

Isaiah Joe led Detroit with 22 points as the Pistons overcame an early 16-point deficit.

The victory improved their record to 12-6 and extended their winning streak to two games.

Duren and Robinson were both unavailable, while Cade Cunningham missed his second consecutive contest because of a right knee injury.

Robinson, who is recovering from a left quadriceps strain, was also included in Saturday’s Cruise assignment.

Getting both starters back would provide a significant lift as Detroit prepares for a demanding December schedule.

The Pistons next host the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Whether Duren will be available remains uncertain.

But after spending weeks watching his teammates navigate the season without him, the young center is gradually moving closer to rejoining them.

Detroit has shown it can win without Duren. Having him healthy again would give Bickerstaff another reason for optimism.