The Detroit Pistons were somewhat overlooked heading into the season, despite finishing last year’s regular season with the best record in the East. Many analysts believe they aren’t a threat to the defending-champion New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers, or even the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat. The Pistons remain one of the best teams in the East during the season’s early weeks, and an NBA insider believes the most important player this season may not be Cade Cunningham.

Ausar Thompson Discussed As Key To Pistons Season

Unquestionably one of the best defensive players in the NBA, Thompson continues to make significant strides offensively. The expectations continue rising as a result.

NBA Insider Hunter Patterson ponders in The Athletic whether Thompson’s offensive development might be the biggest key to the Pistons making the NBA Finals.

The Pistons’ weaknesses are widely known throughout the league: inconsistent shooting around franchise player Cade Cunningham. Thompson was considered a major part of the issues heading into the season.

Opposing defenses simply didn’t guard Thompson in the half-court last season, or they hid their weakest defenders on him because they knew he wasn’t going to be aggressive offensively.

And while Thompson still hasn’t earned the full respect of opposing defenses around the NBA, they have to pay more attention to him now. He’s on pace for his best offensive season yet.

Ausar Thompson Finding Unique Ways To Help Pistons

Thompson is on pace for career highs in points per game, true shooting percentage, and field goal percentage. However, he remains a non-threat from distance.

Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has found ways to work around that. Patterson notes that Thompson has initiated more offense in the half-court this season to take advantage of opposing defenses.

Thompson has shown some playmaking skills similar to those of his brother, Rockets rising star Amen. The Pistons have enjoyed success with Thompson driving and finding Kevin Huerter, Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, and others for wide-open threes.

Even Cunningham, whose perimeter shooting was a weakness a couple of years ago, has benefitted from Thompson’s playmaking.

Thompson revealed that he’s watched film of Warriors legend Draymond Green and Hawks defensive wizard Dyson Daniels for inspiration. He compares favorably to Green and Daniels, as elite defenders who are limited offensively.

While Thompson’s three-point shooting is a work in progress, he’s trying to develop a consistent midrange jumper, which will help him score at the rim even more.

While the Pistons rank near the bottom of the NBA in pace, Thompson has benefited from playing in transition. He’s scored a significant number of his points on fast breaks, which is also a byproduct of his aggressive defense.

As opposing defenses will create schemes to stop Cunningham in the playoffs once again, Thompson will be open and have opportunities to make plays. It appears he’s getting more comfortable with that responsibility.