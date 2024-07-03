Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Wiggins, Players for $215 Million Star, 1st-Round Pick

The Golden State Warriors have already turned down a trade offer for Zach LaVine once this summer, but the second time could be the charm.

The first development of note came when the Dubs lost out on Paul George after a sign-and-trade proposal with the Los Angeles Clippers fell through, and the nine-time All-Star subsequently created the NBA’s newest Big 3 by joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Also in the interim, Stephen Curry’s longtime wingman Klay Thompson left the Bay Area to join the defending Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks for less annual money than the Warriors offered him ahead of last season.

As such, in just a few days, the list of partners for Curry’s proverbial last dance in Golden State has grown exceedingly thin.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, July 2, published a trade pitch in which the Warriors would send Andrew Wiggins along with Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney to Chicago in return for LaVine, backup point guard Jevon Carter and a top-three protected 2026 first-round pick.

“LaVine is objectively overpaid, often plagued by the injury bug and severely lacking team success on his resumé. He’s also by far the most productive player the Warriors could acquire without giving up draft picks or a high-end prospect,” Buckley wrote. “The future finances are absolutely a worry, but if the focus is on Curry’s final chapter, those dollars are a worry for a different day.”

Warriors Turned Down Trade for Zach LaVine Only Days Ago

Golden State turned down a trade proposal on June 30 that would have netted the team Lavine from the Chicago Bulls in exchange Chris Paul’s $30 million expiring contract and the final three seasons of the $109 million deal belonging to Wiggins, who has played relatively poorly when he’s actually been on the floor over the past couple of seasons.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report detailed why the Warriors declined that initial opportunity.

“The Warriors didn’t feel that was an adequate amount for a deal structure,” Haynes reported. “So that fell through, which led to the Golden State Warriors choosing to release Chris Paul.”

Moving on from Paul made plenty of sense from a salary cap perspective, as the 39-year-old point guard’s on-court worth was a far cry short of the final $30 million he was owed. However, that contract would have served as a meaningful trade chip for Golden State in certain contexts, and instead the Dubs simply had to watch it walk out the door for nothing.

Warriors Chose Andrew Wiggins’ Bad Contract Over Carrying Zach LaVine’s Money for Next 3 Years

The Warriors’ decision to turn down the Bulls’ offer of LaVine was, in essence, a referendum on his on-court value compared to the longterm cost he represents.

As it stands, the Dubs are set to carry the final three years of Wiggins’ deal, which equal nearly $85 million in total salary. LaVine also has three years remaining on his $215 million contract, which total roughly $138 million for the balance of that agreement. Both men have player options for the 2026-27 season.

While LaVine is unquestionably the superior on-court performer, Golden State’s front office decided it would prefer to carry Wiggins for three more years at $53 million less than it would cost to carry LaVine. What changes the math in Buckley’s proposal is Chicago’s first-round pick two years from now.

Should that selection land anywhere outside of the top three, it would afford the Warriors a significant chance to draft a quality rookie to help with a post-Curry rebuild. The Dubs could also use the asset as a trade chip to improve the roster while Curry remains a top-level NBA talent.

Zach LaVine Can Offer Warriors Elite Offense Alongside Stephen Curry

As for LaVine the player, he a straight up liability on defense, which would be problematic next to Curry in the Warriors’ backcourt. Those problems would worsen with the departure of Payton II, who is one of the players Golden State would have to include in Buckley’s trade proposal to make the salaries line up closely enough for the deal to pass league rules.

That said, LaVine is also a two-time All-Star who put up between 23.7 and 27.4 points per game in five of the last six seasons, save for last year. He is a career 38.2% shooter from behind the 3-point line on 5.8 attempts per contest and has produced averages of 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over his 10-year NBA tenure.

LaVine brings some considerable health concerns to the equation with him, appearing in just 25 games last season. However, he played in at least 60 games in four of the five campaigns before that, with his low of 58 appearances coming in 2020-21.

Perhaps the last All-Star-caliber player outside of LaVine the Warriors might be able to secure via a trade this summer is Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz. However, the cost 7-foot stretch big man would likely deplete the Dubs’ draft pick stores for years to come, if they could even outbid the competition in the first place.

Golden State has already made one move of note this month, landing Kyle Anderson in a sign-and-trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for “a future second-round pick swap and cash,” per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Warriors are also seriously pursuing a sign-and-trade deal for Buddy Hield of the 76ers, who is a career 40% 3-point shooter on 7.6 attempts per game.