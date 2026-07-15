Kevin Durant Makes His LeBron James Free Agency Stance Clear

The NBA still does not know where LeBron James will spend the next chapter of his career. Kevin Durant, however, already knows what James will bring to whichever organization signs him, per Bleacher Report. The Houston Rockets star discussed James’ free agency while attending baseball’s All-Star festivities in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“Wherever he goes, I know he’s gonna ball out and still show that he’s got a lot left in the tank at 42 years old,” Durant told NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark. “Any team is gonna be better because of him.”

Durant admitted he has “no clue” which destination James will choose. That uncertainty did not change his broader position. Even as James prepares for his record-setting 24th season, Durant believes the four-time MVP remains capable of making an immediate difference.

Durant Believes James Can Still Elevate a Team

James averaged 20.9 points last season, his smallest scoring output since his first NBA campaign. His complete production painted a much stronger picture of what he could still offer a contender.

The 42-year-old also recorded 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He connected on 1.3 shots from beyond the arc per contest and made 51.5% of his attempts from the floor.

James also carried a significant burden during the postseason. With Luka Doncic sidelined by an injury, James powered the Los Angeles Lakers past Durant and the Rockets during their first-round playoff series.

That performance supports Durant’s stance that James can remain a high-level contributor, even as his NBA career reaches unprecedented territory.

James has informed the Lakers that he intends to join another team next season, closing an eight-year run in Los Angeles. ESPN’s Shams Charania, through Dave McMenamin, identified the Philadelphia 76ers as one of his leading options. Cleveland and Miami, two organizations James previously represented, also reportedly sit near the top of his list.

Durant did not endorse any specific landing spot. Instead, he offered a direct assessment of the value James would bring to all three teams, or any other organization that enters the race.

Durant Addresses Another Major Roster Shakeup

Durant also discussed Philadelphia’s recent acquisition of Jaylen Brown. Few active players understand the unpredictable nature of NBA transactions better than Durant, who moved from the Phoenix Suns to Houston through a seven-team deal last summer.

Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia earlier this month in exchange for Paul George and draft assets. The deal followed a career year in which Brown guided the Celtics to a 56-26 record and second place in the Eastern Conference while Jayson Tatum appeared in only 16 games.

Brown earned an All-NBA selection and placed sixth in MVP voting. Boston reportedly offered him to Milwaukee while pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the Bucks sent Antetokounmpo to Miami, the Celtics completed their deal with the 76ers.

“You can’t be stunned. It’s the NBA, man. Luka Doncic got traded in the middle of the night,” Durant said, via PFN

Durant expects Philadelphia’s demanding fan base to embrace Brown despite his role in several painful 76ers playoff eliminations. He also described Philadelphia as “dangerous” with the 2024 Finals MVP joining the roster.

Between Brown’s move to Philadelphia and James’ approaching decision, Durant made one point clear: NBA destinations can change quickly, but elite players still carry substantial value wherever they land.