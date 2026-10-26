Clippers’ Kris Dunn Called Out For Dirty Plays Against Jalen Williams, SGA

Kris Dunn didn’t have to push Jalen Williams in the back.

In the aftermath of Williams’ gruesome leg injury on Sunday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers, Dunn emerged as the obvious person to blame.

The Clippers’ veteran guard, known as a defensive-minded, hard-nosed player, found himself trailing Williams on a drive to the basket.

As Williams rose up, Dunn put his left forearm into Williams’ back. There was a bit of jump from Dunn as if to chase down the ball, but that was never happening.

The Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr. leaped from the basket side of the play, a logical block attempt. Dunn’s play was far less likely to do anything to help the Clippers win the game.

Kris Dunn Criticized

There is a point to be made that NBA players somewhat often commit fouls to stop the other team from getting an easy basket. That’s what Dunn, in essence, was trying to do.

It’s unlikely that in that split-second of this play that Dunn thought at all about whether his action would lead to an injury.

It just looks much worse because it did.

Kris Dunn shoved JDub in the back while he was airborne, causing him to land hard on his back with his leg bending awkwardly out of place. Kris Dunn also undercut Shai on a fast break, causing him to twist his ankle and limp afterward. You need to be investigated, sir. You’re officially on PERMANENT hate watch — 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙊𝙁𝙁 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 (@Playoffcity) October 26, 2026

We’re not going to share the video here because of the gruesome angle that Williams’ leg ends up turned, but it’s easy enough to find.

The reality is that Dunn gained himself no friends, and added plenty of enemies, no matter what his intention was on this play.

Kris Dunn Did It Earlier On SGA

Part of what frustrated Thunder fans is that Dunn had already made a questionable play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earlier in the game.

SGA was on a fastbreak, and rather than contest his shot from the side, Dunn instead slid underneath Gilgeous-Alexander’s hip to throw him off balance.

In some ways it was a crafty veteran move, but in others it was increasing injury risk for another opposing player.

Btw Kris Dunn undercut Shai earlier in the game so I can’t even make excuses for him https://t.co/ATR8DGDQMt — depressed falcons fan (@J4trimmm) October 26, 2026

There are basketball plays, and there are non-basketball plays. Dunn found himself making a few of the latter on Sunday night.