NBA Trade Rumors: ‘Fire Sales’ for Norman Powell, Lauri Markkanen, Kings, Nets & More

Trying to win, it turns out, does not mean that you’ll win more. Effort certainly helps to not guarantee you will lose, but it does not guarantee more wins, either. For some of the routine tankers of recent years, that’s been the lesson here of the first two weeks of the NBA season–and it figures to drive the NBA trade rumor mill for the coming months.

The Sacramento Kings are off to an 0-6 start, and the Nets are 0-5. The Bulls are 1-5, as are the Jazz. All four teams have something in common: They’re not trying to lose now, but they’ve spent all or part of the last two years tanking. With new anti-tanking rules in place, punishing the bottom three “relegation” teams in the league with fewer ping-pong balls in the lottery, these teams do not want to be as bad as they’ve been to open the season.

It’s early, of course, and there is time to turn things around. But if the state of these teams–and there are others off to a bummer of a beginning this year–does not change in the next month or so, they’re going to be a hotbed of NBA trade rumors.

One Eastern Conference executive predicted “fire sales” among a handful of teams, comparing it to baseball. “Baseball teams don’t tank but you always get one or two willing to do fire sales at their deadline to get back young players,” the exec said. “Relegation or not, you’re still going to have teams cashing out on veterans and looking for picks. The best cure for being relegated would be having a couple more picks.”

Lauri Markkanen, Norman Powell Hit the NBA Trade Rumor Mill

Now, this matters only if these teams continue on their current paths. Certainly, the early returns on the Nets and Kings suggest both are in for very bad years, and there’s not much chance of that changing. The Bulls could come together. So could the Jazz. But both teams accepted a lot of losing last year, and it can be tough to break out of that.

That could be relevant to a few names on the NBA trade rumor mill. First, Norman Powell, the veteran wing the Bulls signed this summer to a two-year, $44 million contract with a team option. Some speculated that Powell was signed merely to be traded later on, but Chicago did have good intentions bringing him in, and if the Bulls turns things around, they’ll keep him. But Powell is a veteran averaging 20.7 points, and will have value. A first-round pick might be a stretch, but the Bulls could drum up a market for Powell.

Lauri Markkanen with the Jazz would be a more interesting case, and the Jazz would likely want two first-rounders for him. He is 29 and not quite on this team’s rebuilding timeline, but he remains a top big-man scorer, and has long had the trade interest of teams around the NBA–most notably the Warriors, but others, too. he’s struggled with health throughout his career, and three years and $150 million is a hefty contract to swallow, but that would not likely scare off a determined trading partner.

Tough Going on MPJ, Domantas Sabonis Trade Rumors

For the Kings and Nets, the NBA trade rumor mill won’t likely be so fruitful.

The Nets have Michael Porter Jr., who would make an excellent pickup for a contender–he is big, he can shoot, he has been a role player on a championship team before. He is also in the final year of his contract, and will want an extension that pays him around the $40 million per year he is getting now. There won’t be many teams willing to go that far for what they see as a great No. 3 option/so-so No. 2 option. Porter is averaging 20.8 points an 7.0 rebounds … but on a winless team. The Nets could maybe get a protected first-rounder if there’s a team willing to pay him.

Could the Nets offload Julius Randle, who was acquired this summer? “Maybe but they won’t get a pick for him and they’d have to take back a bad contract,” the exec said. Randle is making $69 million over the next two years, with a player option.

As for the Kings, they’re sitting on two contracts that come in at nearly $50 million each this season–Zach LaVine, whose deal is expiring, and Domantas Sabonis, who has another year. The team has been given over to low-efficiency chucker Darius Acuff, which is only hurting the value either player might have on the market, which was limited to being with.

Sabonis has some hope, because teams always need size, and if he is not traded this season, he should be dealt off next summer. The Kings have no interest in keeping him there, and he is not enthused about playing with a ball-dominant guard like Acuff. But getting a first-rounder for him would be a major score, and a longshot.

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

De’Aaron Fox? CJ McCollum? Dejounte Murray? Interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) The Mavericks did not get off to a fast start, and this roster feels very much prepared for an overhaul. That will be discarding veterans, and as much as the teams claims it loves having Irving around, it makes a lot more sense to move Irving sooner rather than later.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in whcih the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. If Damian Lillard and Ja Morant play well, and Shaedon Sharpe comes back, moving Holiday makes sense.

Alex Caruso, Thunder. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will have a massive payroll crunch ahead and even if they stay over the second apron, they will need to trim off some luxury items. And when the team is healthy, Caruso is a luxury item. But the injury to Cason Wallace likely will change the approach here. There was some thought that Caruso could be moved in-season, but the Thunder likely need him and could instead look to move him in the summer.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears. He is not talked about nearly as much as the Pelicans’ other trade pieces, but he looks healthy, is playing well and teams need point guards.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, the Grizzlies are off to a fast start and not exactly in seller’s mode despite still rebuilding. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). The Bulls really did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but if things keep going poorly, he will likely wind up firmly in the NBA trade rumor mill.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him? That’s where the price will start. No one is meeting it, yet.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State. .

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy in two months or so and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him?

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors–and the fact that he has been bumped back in the rotation.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he does–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. But so far, the Wizards have been surprisingly productive.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. We’ll see how the early season plays out, but they might even be willing to begin selling early if things truly take a bad turn.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put that option on the table for him, and he will have suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list simply because he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Maybe the Wolves plan to bring him back on a two- or three-year deal at a reduced number, if he’d take it. It would take some seriously fast development from Joan Beringer to make the Wolves comfortable with moving Gobert, but we can’t rule that out.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) News that Porzingis is a trade candidate before the season even started is not a huge surprise. Once it was clear he is not healthy, his use is as an expiring contract on the trade market. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, though, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million.) The Kings will have a hard time moving on from Sabonis on that number, but they will try. It’s clear he does not want to be in Sacramento anymore, and the Kings don’t particularly want him there. He’s too talented a big man to simply give away, but the Kings won’t have many options.