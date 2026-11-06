Clippers’ Brandon Ingram Making Surprising Progress From Offseason Surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers revealed a scary setback when forward Brandon Ingram underwent surgery that would stall his start to the 2026-27 season. It was revealed that Ingram underwent surgery to repair a right heel and a partially torn Achilles tendon in his foot, according to ESPN’s Ben Golliver.

The news came four months after Ingram’s surgery, raising concerns for the Clippers after they traded for the 29-year-old during the offseason.

Although recovery from a partially torn Achilles takes time, the team shared a positive update on Brandon Ingram heading into the weekend.

Ingram revealed that he is now playing “full contact 5-on-5” and is getting closer to returning to game action, ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly reported. Ingram also said he will need more practice to keep building confidence in his recovering foot.

Brandon Ingram Looking to Make Clippers’ Play ‘A Little Bit Easier’ In Return

Brandon Ingram spoke to the press during the Los Angeles Clippers’ three-day break from games before facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

“I actually want to commend those guys. Everybody is in new positions, asked to do more. The guys are trying. They’re playing really, really good defense,” Ingram said. “They’re trying to figure it out on the offensive end. When I come in, I want to play make and make it a little bit easier for guys to catch and shoot. Not make so many decisions. And when it gets down to it, be able to score.”

Ingram will provide another level of offensive help for the Clippers. Los Angeles has struggled on that side of the ball, currently ranked 24th in offensive rating this season, according to Basketball Reference.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 47.7/38.2/82.0 shooting splits in his only season with the Toronto Raptors in 2025-26.

Los Angeles will likely start small and continue to build Brandon Ingram’s usage as he returns to an All-Star level of play.

Clippers Labeled as ‘Likely Sellers’ in 1-7 Start to 2026-27

The Los Angeles Clippers are dealing with a dramatic season following the Kawhi Leonard and Aspire case. This has resulted in a 1-7 start and seven straight losses.

This start has led insiders to label the Clippers “likely sellers” ahead of the NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said.

“It’s way too early for trade discussions to pick up steam, but multiple scouts and executives are keeping an eye on the LA Clippers as likely sellers,” MacMahon said. “The Clippers, who are off to a league-worst-tying 1-7 start, have a handful of impact veterans on expiring contracts.”

The ESPN insider added that Brook Lopez, Kris Dunn, Rui Hachimura (who has a team option for 2027-28), Max Strus, and Derrick Jones Jr. are rostered players on expiring contracts.