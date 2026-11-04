NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Big Worry, Miami Heat Options, Warriors’ New Plan & More

Welcome back to the NBA trade rumor mill. After a night off from games, let’s get right back into the chatter, with notes on the Heat, Celtics, Warriors, Nets and others …

The Miami Heat are coming out of a tough opening to the season at 2-5 and certainly with plenty of time to turn things around. But that is part of the wider problem with the way the roster is set up–the team went all-in on this group, and there are, essentially, no pieces that rival teams would value in a trade. So the only hope is that the Heat can pull things together, especially on the defensive end where Miami has a 119.8 rating, 27th in the league. Coming into the year, the fears were around the Heat offense, but they rate 13th there. Fixing the defense will be much more difficult.

Miami does have a first-round pick to trade, probably, in 2029. The problem there is that they can only trade it if they make the playoffs and transfer the pick to the Hornets in next June’s draft. Thus, the Heat can’t move the pick until the offseason … if they make the playoffs.

Nets Veterans Already in NBA Trade Rumors

We reported on Monday that the Nets were already eyeing sell-mode on its veteran stars, with Michael Porter Jr. the main focus and Julius Randle a more iffy proposition, but one the Nets would obviously offload if there was a suitor. The projection on MPJ is that the Nets could maybe get a protected first-rounder if there’s a team willing to pay him an extension. One NBA exec told Heavy about Randle: “Maybe but they won’t get a pick for him and they’d have to take back a bad contract.”

On Tuesday, as the Full Court Pass account noted, veteran reporter Jake Fischer seconded that motion: “The Nets are hoping to receive good trade offers for Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. before the trade deadline, per @JakeLFischer.”

Celtics Antsy on Mitchell Robinson

It’s been a rough start in Boston for new Celtics center Mitchell Robinson, whose offensive rebounding superpower has been removed from his arsenal as the Celtics have tried to allow him to showcase a wider offensive range. As coach Joe Mazzulla noted, that means Robinson is farther from the basket, and in the process, he has gone from a guy who averaged 4.2 offensive rebounds last year to 1.8 this year.

We’re not suggesting that Robinson is headed to the trade block, but if this looks to be a bad fit when late January comes around, it is fair to wonder–again, this is speculation–whether the Celtics might get Robinson onto the market sooner rather than later, before his value tanks. His contract is reasonable (three years, $47 million) and there would likely be teams willing to overlook a bad stretch in Boston and gamble that Robinson could recapture his Knicks mojo if he landed elsewhere.

But, it’s seven games, and plenty of time to repair this.

An ‘Obvious’ Knicks NBA Trade Rumor

We’ve also, going back to April, been pointing out that the quickest and most effective way to get the Knicks back under the second apron and allow them space to re-sign Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart is a Mikal Bridges trade. The issue is the four-year, $150 million contract another team would take, and the fact that the Knicks gave up five first-rounders for him. But at the New York Post, beat writer Stefan Bondy agrees, writing: “As the Knicks grapple with their second-apron mandate and extension eligibilities, the proposed solutions seem to be skipping over the obvious: Trade Mikal Bridges.”

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Will the Warriors make a move? Well, they needed a good start to warrant an investment in the current group. And the arrival and dominance of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has changed the math on what this team might do ahead of February’s deadline. No sources are needed on that: owner Joe Lacob himself said it on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco.

He said: “We got this one right. I was 100% sold that this was the guy we wanted in the draft. This guy is the real deal. Yeah, it changes our outlook about what we might wanna do.”

Now, on to the Big Board …

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

De’Aaron Fox? CJ McCollum? Dejounte Murray? Interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) The jury is out on whether the Mavericks will weigh trading Kyrie Irving in February, but the team has won three of its last four and after longtime Dallas fella Marc Stein reported this summer that the Mavericks would look to deal Irving at the deadline, another Dallas fella–Tim MacMahon of ESPN–says that the team would like to hang onto Irving. Will they still be around .500 in January? That might determine it.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant dealing with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. But injuries have eased concerns over overcrowding, and Holiday has been excellent off the bench.

Alex Caruso, Thunder. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will have a massive payroll crunch ahead and even if they stay over the second apron, they will need to trim off some luxury items. And when the team is healthy, Caruso is a luxury item. But the injury to Cason Wallace likely will change the approach here. There was some thought that Caruso could be moved in-season, but the Thunder likely need him and could instead look to move him in the summer.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray has been solid for the Pelicans to open the year, and coming off an Achilles tendon injury, that’s what teams want to see. New Orleans has been better than expected thus far, and if that holds up, their approach to the deadline might change. But expect Murray to be a trade candidate in the coming weeks.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, the Grizzlies are off to a fast start and not exactly in seller’s mode despite still rebuilding. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded.

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). The Bulls really did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but if things keep going poorly, he will likely wind up firmly in the NBA trade rumor mill.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him? That’s where the price will start. No one is meeting it, yet.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State. .

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him?

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors–and the fact that he has been bumped back in the rotation. Is there a deal to be had for a first-rounder?

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he does–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. But so far, the Wizards have been surprisingly productive.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. We’ll see how the early season plays out, but they might even be willing to begin selling early if things truly take a bad turn.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put that option on the table for him, and he will have suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is not meshing well, at all, with new point guard LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) News that Porzingis is a trade candidate before the season even started is not a huge surprise. Once it was clear he is not healthy, his use is as an expiring contract on the trade market. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, though, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million.) The Kings will have a hard time moving on from Sabonis on that number, but they will try. It’s clear he does not want to be in Sacramento anymore, and the Kings don’t particularly want him there, long-term. He’s too talented a big man to simply give away, but the Kings won’t have many options.