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Clippers Wing Suffers Knee Injury Vs Warriors

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Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers reacts during their game against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers got bad injury news about their athletic forward after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. 

Athletic forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a right knee injury during the Clippers game against the Warriors. Golden State won that game, 124-112. 

What Happened To Derrick Jones Jr.?

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the LA Clippers shoots over Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jones Jr. bumped his knee against Golden State’s Brandon Williams with 1.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

He limped off the court, did not return for the rest of the game, and is awaiting further evaluation.

Before leaving, Jones Jr. had 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist in 28 minutes. 

This season, Jones Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game as the team’s starting small forward, often tasked with guarding opposing teams’ best perimeter players. He is also shooting more than 50% from the 3-point line this season in over four attempts per game. 

Following a reshaped Clippers roster, head coach Ty Lue relies heavily on Jones and Kris Dunn as primary defensive anchors on the wing, with Dunn comparing their pairing on the floor to “two Cane Corsos”.

Lue has integrated Jones into the starting unit alongside players like Darius Garland and Isaiah Jackson.

Derrick Jones Jr. Talks About Clippers’ Defensive Approach This Season

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 10: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the LA Clippers blocks a shoot from Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during the 2026-2027 NBA preseason game at Rogers Arena on October 10, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Clippers have focused on a more proactive and aggressive defensive mindset for the season, aiming to “throw the first punch” rather than playing on their heels or reacting to opponents.

The team wants to set a physical tone early in games and make things difficult for opposing offenses instead of allowing them to dictate the pace. 

Jones Jr. has taken personal responsibility for addressing last season’s defensive struggles, when the team ranked 18th defensively, noting that the group didn’t consistently lock in or guard to their full capability.

Jones Jr. was asked about this during the first few games of the season, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“We just have to be aggressive defensively and not be timid, waiting for the game to come to us or for the other team to throw the first punch,” Jones Jr. said. “We have to go out there and throw the first punch, put forth our effort and allow the guys to have fun out there. We have to put up some resistance and make it a tough night for our opponents.”

“On the other side, I don’t think we locked in on our game plan enough last year, and we didn’t defend to the best of our abilities. I’m including myself in that. We just have to be better.”

“That’s one thing we’re all trying to improve as a unit: communication. We’re all out there speaking as much as we can, as loudly and as early as we can, so everyone knows what’s going on.”

The Clippers hold a 1–5 record to start the 2026–27 NBA season and are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings on a five-game losing streak.

Losing Jones Jr. to injury means the Clippers could see their struggles continue with a flimsier defensive unit. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Clippers Wing Suffers Knee Injury Vs Warriors

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