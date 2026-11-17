After stumbling through the opening weeks of the season, the LA Clippers are finally finding their rhythm at Intuit Dome. Winners of three of their past four outings, Los Angeles hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night looking to secure a season-high third consecutive victory against a Western Conference opponent mired in a 12-game losing streak.

For a Clippers team still navigating significant absences on the wing, sharper ball movement and perimeter shooting have fueled a timely turnaround.

Darius Garland and Sharpshooters Spark Clippers’ Turnaround

Los Angeles enters Tuesday’s matchup at 4-8 overall—and 4-3 at home—fresh off Sunday’s 113-105 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets. After falling behind by 13 points, the Clippers erupted for 33 points in the third quarter and unleashed a decisive 21-4 fourth-quarter run while shooting 55% from the field and 16-of-31 from three-point range.

All-Star guard Darius Garland paced the attack with 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 10-of-18 shooting. For the season, Garland leads Los Angeles at 21.3 points and 2.5 made three-pointers per game, steering an offense that ranks 10th in the NBA in three-pointers made (14.4 per game) and hits 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Surrounding Garland, Max Strus added 14 points off the bench against Charlotte, while Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night. Brook Lopez continues to anchor the frontcourt at 5.3 rebounds per outing, helping offset the continued absences of Brandon Ingram (heel), Bradley Beal (knee), Jordan Miller (shoulder), and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (Lisfranc).

Depleted Jazz Reinforce Frontcourt Amid 12-Game Slide

While Los Angeles is trending upward, the Utah Jazz arrive in Inglewood at 1-13—including 0-6 on the road—having dropped 12 straight since late October. Utah’s frontcourt has been decimated by injuries, with Lauri Markkanen (right hand fracture), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MCL tear), Jusuf Nurkić (foot), and Jaxson Hayes (knee) all ruled out once again.

To help stabilize its interior rotation, Utah signed undrafted big man Jonas Aidoo to a two-way contract on Monday, making him available to back up Mo Bamba and Kyle Filipowski. Bamba is coming off his strongest outing of the season in Sunday’s 110-102 home loss to San Antonio, erupting for 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-13 shooting as Utah tied the game late before the Spurs closed on an 8-0 run.

Guard Keyonte George leads the active Utah Jazz roster at 20.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, while rookie Darryn Peterson adds 2.3 three-pointers per contest and Ace Bailey paces the team on the glass at 6.5 rebounds a night.

What to Watch at Intuit Dome

Rebounding and ball security will determine whether Utah can stay competitive for four quarters. The Clippers rank 28th in the league at 40.1 rebounds per game and average 17.2 turnovers per contest, giving the Jazz a path to extra possessions if Bamba and Filipowski control the paint. However, if Garland keeps Los Angeles shooting efficiently from deep, the LA Clippers will be well-positioned to extend their home momentum and hand Utah a 13th consecutive defeat.