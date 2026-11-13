Lakers Get Major Boost in Pursuit of Coveted Trade Target Amid New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could get another chance to reunite Luka Dončić with a former teammate. But getting the LA Clippers to cooperate might be another matter.

Derrick Jones Jr. has emerged as one of the Clippers’ most likely trade candidates ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Siegel reported Friday, Nov. 13, that league personnel view Jones, Max Strus and Brook Lopez as the three players most likely to be moved if the Clippers continue struggling.

The Clippers entered Friday with a 2-8 record, although the organization believes its early struggles don’t reflect the talent on its roster.

That could create an opening for the Lakers, who have previously been linked to Jones.

Lakers Could Reunite Luka Dončić With Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones, 29, played alongside Dončić during the Dallas Mavericks‘ run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

The athletic forward started 22 of Dallas’ 23 playoff games that postseason, providing perimeter defense, transition scoring and an above-the-rim finishing threat.

His ability to contribute without demanding the ball made him a natural complement to Dončić.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike previously identified Jones as someone Los Angeles would likely pursue if the Clippers made him available.

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call,” Woike wrote during a Reddit AMA.

Jones averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds last season while shooting 35.9% from the 3-point range.

He is earning approximately $10.5 million in the final year of his contract.

His defensive versatility and familiarity with Dončić make him an intriguing option for a Lakers team looking to strengthen its wing rotation.

Lakers Face Familiar Obstacle in Potential Clippers Trade

The Lakers and Clippers have already experienced difficulties negotiating with each other.

During the offseason, Rui Hachimura’s representatives explored a sign-and-trade arrangement that would have sent the forward to the Clippers.

However, the Lakers did not participate in the proposed deal, and Hachimura eventually signed a two-year, $28 million contract with their crosstown rivals.

That unsuccessful arrangement could foreshadow the complications of negotiating a Jones trade.

The Lakers also have limited draft capital after acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles surrendered unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, to complete the deal.

The Lakers now have a potential 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round picks among their remaining trade assets.

That leaves president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka with limited flexibility if the Clippers demand significant draft compensation.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have their own reasons to seek future assets after losing several draft picks following the NBA’s Kawhi Leonard salary cap investigation.

Jones’ expiring contract could make him an attractive target for contending teams.

But there is no indication the Lakers and Clippers have opened negotiations over the veteran forward.

For Los Angeles, the basketball fit is obvious.

Whether the Clippers are willing to strengthen their crosstown rivals at a reasonable price is another question.