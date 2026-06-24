Lakers’ Projected Offseason Plan With Cap Room and LeBron Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers may have secured Austin Reaves‘ future, but according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the franchise’s most important offseason decisions are only beginning.

Speaking on NBA Today after the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract with Reaves, Windhorst outlined what he believes is Los Angeles’ blueprint for the remainder of the summer — and it starts with fixing the team’s defense around Luka Dončić and Reaves.

Despite Reaves’ massive new contract, the Lakers still project to have approximately $50 million in available cap space because his deal can be completed after the team uses its room under the salary cap.

The bigger variable, according to Windhorst, is LeBron James.

“The Lakers can spend kind of whatever they want on Austin Reaves, and it will not impact their cap position,” Windhorst said. “But whatever they spend on LeBron James will take away their cap space.”

The comments offer perhaps the clearest glimpse yet into how Los Angeles plans to attack free agency and the trade market this offseason.

Lakers Prioritizing Defense Around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves

Windhorst believes the Lakers’ biggest roster issue is obvious.

The offensive firepower provided by Dončić and Reaves is unquestioned. The defensive concerns are not.

“If you have Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić on your perimeter, you’re going to win a lot of games, you’re going to score a lot of points, but you’re going to have a problem on defense,” Windhorst said.

That reality could shape every major move the Lakers make this summer.

Los Angeles struggled at times protecting the paint and containing opposing offenses during the 2025-26 season, exposing a need for additional size, rim protection and defensive versatility.

As a result, Windhorst expects the front office to devote much of its remaining flexibility toward strengthening the team’s defense.

Center Position Remains Lakers’ Biggest Need

The Lakers’ search for interior defense has been one of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets.

Windhorst suggested Los Angeles could use its projected $50 million in cap space through either free agency or the trade market to address that weakness.

“They’ve got to use this $50 million to somehow help them with their interior defense,” Windhorst said. “It doesn’t have to be via free agency. It can be via trade.”

Several players already linked to the Lakers fit that description.

Among them are All-Star center Jalen Duren, who emerged as one of the NBA’s rising stars during his breakout season with Detroit, and Walker Kessler, one of the league’s premier rim protectors.

The Lakers have also been connected to unrestricted free agent Mitchell Robinson following his pivotal role in helping the Knicks win the NBA championship.

All three would provide the interior defense and rebounding that Windhorst identified as priorities.

Wing Defense Could Be Next

The Lakers’ wishlist may not stop at center.

According to Windhorst, adding perimeter defenders capable of guarding elite wings is another important objective.

“And then after they address that, it would be helpful if they could get some wing defense while they were at it,” Windhorst said.

Two names previously linked to Los Angeles fit that mold.

Peyton Watson is coming off a breakout season that established him as one of the NBA’s most intriguing young two-way forwards, while Tari Eason has built a reputation as one of basketball’s most disruptive defensive playmakers.

Both possess the length, versatility and defensive instincts that could help offset some of the challenges created by a Dončić-Reaves backcourt.

LeBron James Remains the Final Piece

Once the Lakers address those needs, Windhorst believes the organization could turn its attention back to James.

The four-time MVP remains one of the league’s defining stars, but any new contract would directly affect Los Angeles’ remaining cap flexibility.

“Then they could come to LeBron James, basically with whatever is left over,” Windhorst said. “Will that be something LeBron is willing to accept? Stay tuned.”

That question may ultimately determine whether the Lakers can fully execute their offseason vision.

For now, however, Windhorst’s message was clear.

The Lakers have secured Reaves.

Now comes the difficult part: finding the defensive pieces needed to build a championship-caliber roster around Dončić while balancing the financial realities of keeping James.

And with roughly $50 million in cap space still available, the front office has multiple paths to make it happen.