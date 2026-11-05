Lakers Get Good News As ‘Dream’ 3-And-D Trade Target Likely To Be Moved

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten strong performances out of the new wings and forwards signed in free agency this summer, but while those players have outpaced the relatively low expectations many held for them before the season began, the team could still very well make a trade to add a higher-caliber name who could significantly upgrade the roster.

With that, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers has long been mentioned as an ideal Lakers trade target, as his skill set on both sides of the ball perfectly complements what works well with the team’s star trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Jones has an uncertain future across town. In what should be considered good news for a Lakers team off to an incredible start to the season, the 3-and-D wing target was recently mentioned as a player who is likely to get traded this season.

Lakers Get Good News As Derrick Jones Jr. Likely To Get Traded

Writing for Bleacher Report about seven players who could very well get traded this season, Grant Hughes named Jones as one of those names.

The Clippers are going nowhere, and with the forward still putting together some strong performances this year, if the Lakers’ rivals are looking to restock on young talent and draft assets, he could be closer than ever to playing in the Purple and Gold and joining forces once again with his old teammate, Doncic.

“Derrick Jones Jr. leads a list of affordable veterans the rebuilding LA Clippers need to move prior to the trade deadline. An athletic lob threat who has shot at least 35.0 percent from deep for three straight years, Jones is still mobile enough at 29 to wrangle the toughest perimeter matchups,” Hughes wrote. “His expiring $10.5 million salary makes the two-way forward a huge value. It doesn’t hurt that he showed the ability to contribute during deep playoff runs in Dallas and Miami earlier in his career.”

Along with his very cheap expiring contract, Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 50% from three-point range through seven games.

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He remains a strong wing defender, and with his athleticism, Jones would be the exact type of rim-running forward and spot-up shooter the Lakers could use in the current lineup. It’s uncertain what the Clippers would want back for him, despite his high value to a team like the rivals across town.

“Jones may not be worth a first-rounder in a trade on his own, but the Clippers could aggregate his salary with those of Max Strus (16.7 million), Brook Lopez (9.2 million) or Kris Dunn ($5.6 million) to send out a significant number. LA shouldn’t necessarily be in the business of taking on a huge contract, but that might be the right move if it comes with draft capital attached,” Hughes added. “Jones and the rest of LA’s reasonably priced vets can help the team get back to even on the draft-asset front.”

Earlier in the offseason, it was also NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints who reported that Jones is on the trade block, as he remains a candidate who could get dealt to a contender at some point this season.

Jones is in the final year of his contract, but making just over $10 million this season, the Lakers could package one of their other forwards to land the top trade target as an upgrade to the roster and starting lineup.

Los Angeles’ ‘Dream’ Target Still Plays Across Town

Jones has long been mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, as he has previous experience playing with Doncic, and his skill set is exactly what the team was looking for this summer, but failed to land.

Previously, it was Maxwell Odgen who named the 29-year-old a ‘dream outcome’ and ‘ultimate’ wing for the Lakers to go after in a deal.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” he wrote. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

Additionally, Lakers reports Jovan Buha and Dan Woike discussed the possibility of the Lakers going after Jones as a 3-and-D wing trade target.

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“I really like Derrick Jones Jr. I think he has to do a little bit too much in the Clippers offense right now, which is like the state of things, but he’s hitting, like, sidestep threes,” Buha said. “As long as he’s basically taking open threes, finishing in transition, and finishing half-court putbacks and lobs, I think Derrick Jones could be a really efficient and effective offensive player…And then, of course, we know about his defense and the ability to defend multiple positions. And we also have the proof of concept with Luka.”

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call and hope it turned out better than their last deal with LAC,” Woike added in a recent Reddit AMA responding to some recent trade rumors.

For now, Jones remains with the Clippers. However, the Lakers are reportedly searching the trade market to find roster upgrades, and if the front office isn’t focused on a trade for a backup center, Jones could be the exact forward the team failed to land this summer, but could be available over the next few months.