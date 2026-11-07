Grizzlies Finally Make Big Decision on 2025 Big 12 Most Improved Player of the Year

The Memphis Grizzlies have finally made a decision on Richie Saunders, and for the former BYU standout, the timing matters almost as much as the contract. Months after using the No. 32 pick on a player recovering from a torn ACL, Memphis is signing Saunders to a two-way deal. More importantly, his rehabilitation has reached the point where he can increase his on-court workload and begin practicing with the team.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the agreement Saturday, citing Saunders’ representatives, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. Saunders tore his ACL in February while playing for BYU, an injury that abruptly ended his college career and complicated his transition to the NBA. The Grizzlies drafted him anyway, betting that his game would eventually be worth the wait.

For months, the situation was awkward. Saunders remained unsigned after the June draft, and Memphis announced in October that he would start his professional journey with its G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, while the organization retained his draft rights. Saturday’s reported agreement gives him a clearer path forward, even if it does not mean he is ready for an NBA game tomorrow.

Grizzlies Have a Real Reason to Stay Patient With Richie Saunders

There is a reason Memphis wasn’t eager to walk away from this pick. Saunders averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in his final BYU season, shooting 37.6% from three-point range. The 6-foot-5 guard also finished his college career with 205 made threes, a skill that should translate if his knee cooperates. Before the injury, Saunders had built his reputation on more than scoring. His shooting, off-ball movement and defensive effort made him an intriguing fit for Memphis on paper.

That is where the optimism should start, not with predictions about immediate playing time. Saunders doesn’t need to arrive and save the Grizzlies’ season. He needs to get healthy, regain his movement and prove he can handle the speed and physicality of NBA practices before anyone starts talking about a rotation role.

The two-way arrangement also makes sense for Memphis. It creates a route between the NBA club and the Hustle without requiring the team to hand Saunders a standard roster spot while he is still recovering. For a young player whose value was always going to depend on patience, that flexibility matters.

Maybe the biggest takeaway is what Memphis’ actions say about its evaluation of Saunders. An ACL tear ended his BYU career early, but it never ended the organization’s interest. The Grizzlies spent a valuable second-round pick on him, waited through months of uncertainty and now have taken another step toward seeing what they drafted. The payoff may not come immediately. At least the path is finally opening.