The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies understand how much Mike Conley can give a team.

At 39, their former point guard added a night that few players his age have matched.

Conley scored 19 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Boston’s 97-96 loss to Sacramento on Nov. 21. He shot 6-for-7 from the field and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

The numbers put him alongside two Hall of Famers.

According to statistician Dick Lipe, as cited by NBC Sports Boston, Conley became the third player age 39 or older to record at least 19 points, three steals and 80% shooting in a game. John Stockton and Vince Carter were the others.

As for fans who watched Conley run offenses in Minnesota and Memphis, the performance surfaced a classic sight but in a different uniform.

Mike Conley Has Nearly Flawless Night for Celtics

Conley added four rebounds and two assists. Boston outscored Sacramento by 17 points during his minutes, the same plus-minus figure highlighted in the Role Player Performances post on X.

The account summed up its surprise by stating: “Never thought I’d be able to post him again.”

Conley gave Boston scoring without burning through possessions. The box score shows he made all three free throws and committed one turnover. His 19 points tied Paul George for the team lead, though George needed 21 shots to reach that total.

“Tonight’s the reason why you have a guy like that on your roster, and he gave us a chance to win,” Joe Mazzulla said.

Boston still lost. Sacramento outscored the Celtics 35-13 in the third quarter, when Boston missed all 13 of its attempts from beyond the arc.

That left Conley’s work inside a rough team result. His four makes from deep accounted for nearly a third of Boston’s 13 successful 3-pointers.

Conley’s Timberwolves and Grizzlies Ties Run Deep

Conley agreed to a one-year deal with Boston this summer ahead of his 20th NBA season, Reuters reported. His move followed years of playoff basketball in Minnesota.

He had started during the Wolves’ Western Conference finals runs in 2024 and 2025.

His role had since shrunk. NBA.com’s signing report listed averages of 4.5 points and 2.9 assists during his final Minnesota season.

Saturday’s scoring total was more than four times that average. It showed the difference between a smaller role and a night when a veteran finds his shot.

His Memphis history stretches further. The Grizzlies drafted him fourth overall in 2007, and he spent 12 seasons with the franchise.

NBA.com’s franchise history credits Conley with a team-record 4,509 assists. He averaged 5.7 assists during his Memphis tenure, establishing himself as one of the franchise’s defining players.

The rare statistical company had another Memphis connection. Carter produced his qualifying game with the Grizzlies against Milwaukee on March 13, 2017. Stockton did it for Utah against Milwaukee on Jan. 3, 2003.

Nearly a decade after Carter’s performance, Conley joined him with seven shots and 18 minutes of work.