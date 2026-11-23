The Memphis Grizzlies‘ promising start to the season has taken a painful turn, and so has Cameron Boozer‘s pursuit of the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Boozer will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks after suffering a moderate-grade medial sprain in his right ankle, the Grizzlies announced Monday, Nov. 23.

The rookie forward sustained the injury during the third quarter of Memphis’ 126-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Additional testing confirmed the structural stability of his ankle, and the Grizzlies expect him to make a full recovery.

Still, the extended absence represents a significant setback for Memphis and a player who entered the season as the betting favorite for Rookie of the Year.

Cameron Boozer Injury Threatens Rookie of the Year Bid

Boozer had quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s most impressive newcomers before the injury.

The No. 3 overall pick averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists through his first 16 games, helping Memphis race to a 12-4 start.

His rebounding leads the Grizzlies, while his scoring ranks second on the team.

Boozer also delivered a season-high 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 16, knocking down seven 3-pointers.

That performance strengthened his case for Rookie of the Year.

However, the race has become increasingly competitive.

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as the betting favorite in several markets, while Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. remains another prominent contender.

Boozer entered the season atop the odds board and remains among the leading candidates. But a prolonged absence could hurt his chances as his competitors continue building their résumés.

For now, his health takes precedence over any individual award.

Grizzlies Coach Tuomas Iisalo Faces Difficult Adjustment

Boozer’s injury also deprives coach Tuomas Iisalo of one of his most versatile offensive weapons.

Earlier this month, Iisalo praised the rookie’s development and willingness to learn.

He described Boozer as a “19-year-old rookie that’s working extremely hard and absorbing a lot of those things,” while discussing the team’s plans to expand his offensive responsibilities.

Boozer has rewarded that confidence with his passing, rebounding and ability to create offense from multiple positions.

Now, Memphis must find ways to replace those contributions.

The Grizzlies already experienced life without Boozer during Saturday’s 104-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

Veteran forward Jerami Grant also remains sidelined with a left calf strain, further thinning the frontcourt.

Cedric Coward and Zach Edey will be among the players Memphis needs to lean on during Boozer’s absence.

The Grizzlies entered Monday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a 12-5 record.

Boozer’s four-week re-evaluation points toward late December, although the team has not established a return date.

For Memphis, the immediate challenge is maintaining its momentum without a rookie who has already become an essential part of its success.

For Boozer, the setback interrupts what had been an impressive opening month — and potentially changes the direction of his Rookie of the Year campaign.