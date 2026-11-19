One of the biggest public investors in technology, artificial intelligence and prediction markets among athletes is Kyle Kuzma of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kuzma has been vocal about investing in companies like SpaceX and Anduril, but his most controversial move was joining Kalshi.

The Bucks forward is one of several basketball stars with ties to the prediction market platform. He is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Ajay Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr., among others.

Kyle Kuzma Calls Out NFL for Saquon Barkley Decision

In an interview with Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, Kyle Kuzma shared his take on the NFL forcing Saquon Barkley to divert his stake with Polymarket, another prediction market company, last month.

Kuzma called out the NFL for preventing Barkley from making personal investments, describing it as an “unfortunate” decision.

“I think it’s BS,” Kuzma said. “It’s absolutely BS. And I think there’s a bigger thing within sports that should be allowed to do. Obviously, not betting on yourself, betting on games, but you should be able to invest into whatever possibly you can, right?”

The one-time NBA champ argued that athletes have a short professional shelf life, so they have to be allowed to make as much money as possible. He also pointed to team owners across sports who also invest in many companies.

“We should be able to invest right alongside the owners of our teams as well, right?” the forward added. “Because we make you guys so much money. We make you guys so much more of your valuations. … And for the NFL to say that about Seaquan, so unfortunate. Truly.”

Kuzma even mentioned that if he were a younger athlete, he would have benefited from a team owner like Steve Ballmer, who could have taught him things about investing and business.

Saquon Barkley Forced to Divert Polymarket Stake

In a separate interview with Front Office Sports last month, Saquon Barkley revealed that he no longer has a stake with Polymarket.

According to FOS, the NFL has imposed a ban on investing in or endorsing prediction markets like Polymarket or Kalshi.

It should be noted that the NFL has three sportsbook partners in DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel. The league already asked the United States Supreme Court to review whether prediction markets are “under the purview of state gambling regulators,” as per ESPN.