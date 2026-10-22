Bucks Player Being Investigated Doesn’t Play After Signing $64 Million Extension

The Milwaukee Bucks made the curious decision to sign Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year extension worth $64 million in the offseason. This was one year after signing him to a veteran minimum contract. Trent Jr. averaged just 8.1 points per game last year.

Despite that poor performance, Milwaukee signed him to a giant extension. That led the NBA to start investigating the Bucks for possible cap circumvention. On the first day of the new season, Trent Jr. had a chance to prove everyone wrong. Instead, he sat on the bench.

Bucks Decide Not to Play Gary Trent Jr.

In the season-opener against the Wizards, Trent Jr. was a DNP-CD. That means the coaches decided not to play him, despite the fact that they lost the game 128-116. It’s curious not to play a player in the first game after they sign a massive long-term extension.

Even Jericho Sims got into the game, logging two minutes for the Bucks. Milwaukee was just 15-for-41 from beyond the 3-point line. Trent Jr. is a solid outside shooter. In fact, that’s his redeeming skill as a perimeter player. It sure seems like they could have used him.

Milwaukee is trying to find its rotation in the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. This was the first game they have played without their franchise superstar on the roster since 2013. It makes sense to play some young guys to see what they have. Not playing Trent Jr. will only put more scrutiny on that contract.

At this point, it’s unclear where the NBA stands in that investigation. It was announced that the team was being investigated at the same time that the league was wrapping up the Aspiration investigation involving the Clippers. Los Angeles got hammered. It’s much too early to say what a possible punishment could be for Milwaukee if found guilty.

It Could be a Long Season in Milwaukee

If game one is any indication of what the team is going to be like, it could be a long season for Bucks fans. Myles Turner, who is the second-most expensive player on the team, had just 11 points and five rebounds. Even worse, he was roasted on the defensive end.

Most pundits had the Bucks pegged as one of the three worst teams in the East. Nothing about their game one performance would change that prediction. At this point, it looks like the team will be content to play the young guys and see how they can build in the future.

There’s a chance that Turner could be a trade candidate if anyone wants that contract. Brayden Burries will likely get more time to develop. It remains to be seen if Trent Jr. eventually works his way into the rotation. If the Bucks don’t want a severe penalty from the league, they probably should play him.