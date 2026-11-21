The Milwaukee Bucks are on course for the worst season in NBA history.

With a 1-16 record, the franchise is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and their 2027 draft situation makes for uncomfortable reading.

Usually, a poor campaign would be offset with a high draft pick, but that consolation prize may not even fall in Milwaukee’s hands, due to a previous trade intended to strengthen their current squad.

A deal involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks will see one of them get the Bucks’ 2027 first-round pick, putting another damper on their season so far.

At their current pace, the Bucks would finish with just five wins and 77 losses.

The worst-ever full-season record belongs to the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who finished 9-73.

Milwaukee Bucks on Pace for Worst NBA Season in History

The 76ers’ record nine wins has stood for more than five decades, but for the first time, it could be under serious threat.

With a win percentage (%) of just 5.88% so far, the Bucks would level out at just over five victories by the middle of next year.

Across an 82-game season, it is no surprise to see the mood so flat in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have matched their worst 14-game start in franchise history already, when they fell to 1-13.

It equalled the opening stages of the 1974-75 campaign, but they eventually recovered to finish 38-44.

Milwaukee Bucks Face 2027 NBA Draft Nightmare

On top of their struggles on the court, the Bucks face a 2027 draft nightmare.

As it stands, the Pelicans hold the right to the more favourable selection between their own NBA first-round pick and Milwaukee’s.

The Atlanta Hawks are also positioned to receive the remaining selection, subject to application protections.

Naturally, the situation is that should Milwaukee’s season crash and burn, they will not have any chance to rebuild with a strong pick.

Ordinarily, most teams would expect a favourable selection or lottery position, but the Bucks’ previous transactions have weakened that benefit.

Therefore, the franchise cannot simply wait for a rebuilding opportunity.

However, there is still plenty of time to turn the campaign around.

The Bucks may have lost to the 76ers on Saturday, but there were encouraging signs, particularly from the likes of Tyler Herro, who bagged over 50 points on the road in Philadelphia.

If they can continue to show that fight, there are still plenty of wins up for grabs with head coach Taylor Jenkins at the wheel.