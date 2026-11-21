The Milwaukee Bucks still have just a single win on the season after Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-3). The game did, however, come down to the final seconds, and ended with much controversy.

With just over five seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Bucks rookie Brayden Burries nailed a three-pointer to bring Milwaukee within a single point of Philadelphia (130-129). A timeout was then called. Coming out of the break, the 76ers inbounded the ball to All-Star center Joel Embiid, who while dribbling the baseline, clearly stepped out of bounds.

Enter the controversial call.

Referees Miss Joel Embiid Stepping out of Bounds in 76ers vs. Bucks

The referees were not in a position to see Embiid step out of bounds, which led to ‘The Process’ being fouled by Bucks star Tyler Herro with just 1.5 seconds to go. It is worth noting this call was unable to be challenged because Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins previously lost his challenge on a Kyle Kuzma foul. Embiid knocked down both free throws, putting the 76ers up by three points before a timeout was called by Jenkins.

The ball was passed in to game-high scorer, Herro, who buried a shot from the arc with time expiring. The problem you might ask? Herro was unable to get the shot off before the buzzer sounded, leading to a 132-129 victory for the 76ers.

As impressive as Herro’s 50-point performance was, he will likely echo a message postgame about the outcome of the matchup. He also recorded 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 65.2% from the field and 7 of 12 from three-point range. Burries was the only other Bucks player to have an impressive outing, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The stars of the show for the 76ers were Joel Embiid and LeBron James. Embiid finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists on 41.2% shooting in 34 minutes of action. Meanwhile, James tallied 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 9 of 14 shooting. V.J. Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons, Tyrese Maxey, Dominick Barlow, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were also double-digit scorers for Philadelphia.

Bucks fans are rightfully furious at how this game concluded.