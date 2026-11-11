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Sports Doctor Raises Alarm About Anthony Edwards Knee Injury

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A prominent sports doctor has raised some questions about Anthony Edwards’ knee injury after footage of him was posted with a crutch during Minnesota Timberwolves practice. 

In a series of X posts, sports medicine physiciaA prominent sports doctor has raised some questions about Anthony Edwards’ knee injury after footage of him was posted with a brace during Minnesota Timberwolves practice. n Dr. Brian Sutterer said Edwards should not supposedly wear a brace if the team’s initial ‘clean-up’ surgery was accurate.

Edwards is sidelined with a right knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic procedure for debridement, a clean-up of frayed or damaged meniscus or cartilage tissue. 

“So..Anthony Edwards is nearly two weeks out from a supposedly no big deal quick ‘clean up’ surgery and he still has that style of brace and looks like he’s putting minimal weight on the knee?,” the doctor wrote. “Not typical for a simple scope 🤔.”

Sports Doctor Questions Anthony Edwards Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket around Peyton Watson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sutterer said a crutch is usually not needed a few days after surgery. Since the surgery happened two weeks ago, Sutterer said he has some questions about the real magnitude of the injury.

“Most surgeons permit weight bearing as tolerated right away for these simple trims/debridements as nothing has been repaired or stitched. Crutches are just for safe and proper gait but usually not needed for more than a few days to a week if even that long. I’ve got some questions for sure,” he said. 

According to the team, Edwards is expected to miss up to two months of action, aiming for a return around late December or early January. However, there may be some doubts in that timeline with what Sutterer is seeing. 

“My thought is this was a more significant/bigger surgery than was implied and that would align with why they were so quick to say he needed surgery after an acute change and couldn’t give it ANY rehab time,” Sutterer clarified. 

Edwards dealt with ongoing right knee discomfort and patellofemoral pain syndrome, also called a runner’s knee, dating back to the previous season, which flared up after tweaking the knee during the season opener against the Miami Heat.

Timberwolves Lean Heavily Now On LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 04: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up court Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on November 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch described the Edwards injury news as “a bit of a shock to everybody” and unexpected after Edwards initially tried to play through the discomfort.

Finch immediately turned to newly acquired guard LaMelo Ball, asking him to be “more aggressive for himself” rather than deferring too much as a facilitator. 

Ball has responded by stepping up as an offensive focal point and closing out games.

“When Anthony went down, one of the first things — we went to Melo, and we said, ‘you got to be more aggressive for yourself right now,'” said Finch. “You know, he was doing such a great job of kind of deferring, getting everyone involved, trying to build chemistry across the board with everyone. But we needed him to be, you know, be more aggressive for himself.”

“He’s got the ability to generate his own shots. So that’s, you know, part of his role morphing right in front of our eyes.”

The Timberwolves are in good shape despite missing Edwards, as they are currently at 8-3 and in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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