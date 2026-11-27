The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage. The Timberwolves can clinch a spot in the knockout rounds if they beat the Grizzlies.

However, the Timberwolves could be without star guard LaMelo Ball, who suffered a sprained right ankle on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ball landed on the Timberwolves’ injury report for Friday’s game.

Here is the full Timberwolves injury report released earlier today:

Anthony Edwards – Out (Right Knee Surgery)

LaMelo Ball – Questionable (Left Ankle Sprain)

Donte DiVincenzo – Out (Right Achilles Tendon Surgery)

Jaylen Clark – Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Joan Beringer – Available (Face Mask)

Rocco Zikarsky – Out (G League Two-Way)

Ball will be evaluated before Friday’s game. The Timberwolves-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from right knee surgery in late October. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported earlier this week that Edwards’ return to the court could be as late as January, and it wasn’t even a sure thing.

LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle late in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 113-106 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Ball was carried back to the locker room as he couldn’t put weight on his ankle.

But it’s good news that he’s questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies. It means that he didn’t suffer a significant injury, and he can even be cleared to play on Friday.

Donta DiVincenzo is also out, still recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon. He has been cleared to participate in basketball activities and is reportedly targeting a January return, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Jaylen Clark is set to be re-evaluated over the weekend, giving him a clearer return timeline from his strained right hamstring.

Joan Beringer is available to play and will continue wearing a face mask, while Rocco Zikarsky remains assigned to the NBA G League.

LaMelo Ball Injury Update

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wasn’t sure about LaMelo Ball’s left ankle sprain. Finch called it pretty bad, which concerned the fan base.

However, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Ball might have dodged a major injury based on his mood inside the locker room after the team’s win against the Thunder.

“LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room. There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one,” Krawczynski tweeted.

But if Ball doesn’t get cleared on Friday, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will have more playmaking duties and minutes.