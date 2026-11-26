The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s group stage NBA Cup game.

The Wolves are coming off an impressive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Paycom Center on Wednesday night, dispatching the 2025 NBA champion 113-106 despite star point guard LaMelo Ball exiting the game late with an ankle injury.

Although the Wolves secured the win and improved to 14-5 on the season, the team was potentially hit with an injury to Ball, whose ankle bent severely upon landing after attempting to contest a shot attempt by Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso.

Timberwolves Announce Ball’s Injury Status Before Next Game

Wolves fans, you can breathe easy. Ahead of Friday’s game against the Grizzlies, the team has listed Ball as questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. While it would have been great had Ball not been on the injury report, it is a major sigh of relief for Minnesota knowing that Ball escaped major injury.

Ball demonstrated positive signs after the Wolves walked off the Paycom Center hardwood with a win. According to reports, Ball was upbeat in the locker room after the game and didn’t express any concern or frustration over his health.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that Ball was in “good spirits” after recording 19 points against the Thunder.

“Once the Wolves locker room opened to media after a 113-106 victory over the Thunder, Ball was all smiles,” Krawczynski reported Wednesday. “The Timberwolves did not give an update on his injury, expecting to give it further examination after returning home to Minneapolis. But Ball was as animated as ever, laughing and joking with his teammates while he iced both ankles. If his demeanor is any indicator of the severity of the injury, he may have avoided a worst-case scenario.”

Indeed, Ball escaped the worst-case scenario and could suit up to play Friday.

Ball, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a blockbuster July trade, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 19 appearances this season. The 25-year-old star has played a valuable role in keeping his team more than afloat in the absence of Edwards, whose return timeline has yet to be determined.