The Minnesota Timberwolves potentially suffered an injury setback to star point guard LaMelo Ball in Wednesday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves improved to 14-5 on the season and their 11th since star guard Anthony Edwards went down and out with a knee injury around a month ago.

While it was impressive winning in Paycom Center, a venue that hasn’t been kind to opponents in recent years, there is potential concern surrounding the health of Ball, the 25-year-old star who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.

Physical Therapist Weighs in on Timberwolves Star’s Injury

With around 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, Ball’s ankle appeared to bend severely after he attempted to contest Thunder guard Alex Caruso’s floater. Ball immediately grabbed his ankle and appeared to be experiencing significant pain. While the Wolves have not provided an official update on Ball, performance physical therapist Dr. Ribu Thomas, who assessed the potential severity of the Ball’s injury using video replay, broke down two possible scenarios.

“Path A: A mild outside ankle sprain. Swelling settles, he cuts clean at Friday’s shootaround, and he plays Memphis. Path B: A bigger sprain, or a high ankle sprain that stresses the ligaments tying the 2 shin bones together. He sits Friday, and his first full practice sets the timeline.

“… I lean Path B. He couldn’t put weight on it, and that is a short runway to get a lead guard’s cut back. A clean, full go at Friday’s shootaround flips me to Path A.”

Ball limped off the court Wednesday night, which raised concern of the potential for significant injury. The Wolves return to Target Center to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, which means Ball’s official status should be revealed on the official team injury report that releases Thursday evening.

Early Signs are Promising

While we await the official word on Ball’s status, Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported that Ball had a positive demeanor in the team locker room following the win over the Thunder.

“Once the Wolves locker room opened to media after a 113-106 victory over the Thunder, Ball was all smiles,” Krawczynski reported for The Athletic. “The Timberwolves did not give an update on his injury, expecting to give it further examination after returning home to Minneapolis. But Ball was as animated as ever, laughing and joking with his teammates while he iced both ankles. If his demeanor is any indicator of the severity of the injury, he may have avoided a worst-case scenario.”

Despite exiting late in the game, Ball was a valuable part of his team’s win over the Thunder, which dropped to 10-9 on the season. The seventh-year guard came alive in the second half and finished the game with 19 points while shooting 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Since Edwards’ injury, Ball has helped keep his team more than afloat, as Minnesota has risen to the third seed in the Western Conference, trailing the defending West champion San Antonio Spurs by just one game. In 19 appearances this season, Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.